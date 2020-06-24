Kings F Jabari Parker announces he has COVID-19

Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The Kings won 129-125. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker announced on Wednesday that he has contracted COVID-19.

“Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and I immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain,” Parker wrote in a statement provided by the Kings. “I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well.

“I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season.”

Parker, 25, is in his sixth NBA season. The Kings are among the 22 teams invited to play in the resumption of the NBA season at Disney World in July. Games are slated to start on July 30. Patients with mild cases of COVID-19 generally recover within two weeks, according to the World Health Organization. That time frame would leave Parker time to recover and play in Orlando.

Patients with non-fatal severe cases see a recovery period of three-to-six weeks, according to WHO.