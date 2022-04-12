Kings Entertainment Shares March Operational Highlights

Active players increased by 15 per cent and new depositors jumped by 72 per cent in March

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Kings Entertainment Group Inc. ("Kings Entertainment" or the "Company"), an international online service provider for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling and parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions , is pleased to share highlights from its operations in March 2022, including new registrations, growth in depositing customers and continued casino growth.

The month of March saw solid performance from Kings Entertainment. Unlike traditional sports and casino businesses, which fluctuate on a seasonal basis, the lottery sector is heavily reliant on jackpot size for revenue. Despite the dampening effect of historically low jackpots, the Company's active players increased by 15 per cent to 5,200 in the month of March as compared to the previous month. New depositors also continued to flock to Kings Entertainment's flagship brands, LottoKings and WinTrillions, jumping by 72 per cent since February.

"We're very pleased that we were able to continue to increase our base of active customers so significantly in March," said Steve Budin, CEO of Kings Entertainment. "Building, growing and retaining this base of active players is the key to the health of any gambling operation."

"That we've been able to continue to acquire and retain customers without the incentive of large jackpots is a testament to the strength of our brands," added Mr. Budin. "We remain focused on organic growth and CRM strategies to build our base, and also plan to strategically deploy paid marketing programs when jackpot sizes warrant the investment in promotional campaigns."

About Kings Entertainment

Kings Entertainment (CSE:JKPT) is an international online service provider for lottery, casino, and sportsbook gambling and parent company of global online gaming innovators LottoKings and WinTrillions. These brands leverage their ability to acquire high-potential players through renowned lottery offerings, then engage players in a range of casino and sportsbook offerings. LottoKings and WinTrillions have attracted and retained millions of player sign-ups since their inception.

