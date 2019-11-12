Kings' De'Aaron Fox to miss at least 3 weeks with sprained ankle

Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks after spraining his ankle in practice. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Sacramento Kings third-year guard De’Aaron Fox will have to sit out after spraining his ankle in practice Monday, and will be re-evaluated in three to four weeks, the team announced.

The former No. 5 overall pick underwent an MRI to confirm the diagnosis after sustaining the injury at the end of practice.

First Bagley, now Thor. Fox might be the most irreplaceable King. pic.twitter.com/MMsQhisv4Q — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) November 12, 2019

This is another brutal blow for the 3-6 Kings, who are already without Marvin Bagley III. The 2018 second-overall pick fractured his thumb in the first game of the season and is expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

Fox has started nine games for the Kings this season, averaging 18.2 points, seven assists and four rebounds per game. He missed nine games in his rookie season due to a slew of injuries but managed to appear in 81 during his sophomore campaign.

