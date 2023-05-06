King's Coronation procession route was a fraction of length of Queen Elizabeth's

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are carried in the Gold State Coach in the Coronation Procession as they return to Buckingham Palace - PA

The King's Coronation procession today was a fraction of the length of his late mother's, raising fears that many royal well-wishers missed out on the chance to see the new monarch.

The 1.3-mile route took the King and Queen from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, but avoided large sections of the capital that were taken in during Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 five-mile Coronation procession.

It was the reverse of their journey to the Abbey, meaning people who managed to secure a spot lining the route on the Mall or at Whitehall saw the King twice.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis joined the grand carriage procession back to Buckingham Palace after witnessing their grandfather being crowned.

The King and Queen travelled in the 261-year-old Gold State Coach, followed by three other carriages carrying working members of the Royal family.

'Glorious display of pageantry'

The Earl Marshal, the Duke of Norfolk, the man in charge of organising the historic occasion, described the return procession as a "glorious display of pageantry".

Seven thousand troops were on ceremonial duties, with 4,000 taking part in the procession itself escorting the King and Queen from Westminster Abbey at 1pm.

The Princess Royal rode on horseback behind Charles and Camilla as Gold Stick in Waiting and Colonel of the Blues and Royals, to the rear of the Gold State Coach.

In the first carriage behind the Gold State Coach were the Prince and Princess of Wales with nine-year-old George, Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Louis.

It was not the youngsters' first experience of a royal carriage procession, with the trio waving to crowds from a landau during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year.

King Charles and Queen Camilla leave Westminster Abbey following their coronation ceremony - REUTERS

The next carriage contained the King's youngest brother the Duke of Edinburgh with his wife the Duchess of Edinburgh and their children Lady Louise Windsor and the Earl of Wessex.

The late Queen's cousin the Duke of Gloucester and his wife the Duchess of Gloucester, and Anne's husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence travelled in the third carriage.

Story continues

Following by car were the Duke of Kent and Princess Alexandra, also cousins of Elizabeth II, and completing the procession of royals.

There was no place in the procession for the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of York, who played no formal part in the coronation ceremony, nor for Princesses Beatrice or Eugenie.

Organisers did not set up a ticketing or ballot system for the route, meaning fans had to camp for days in advance to be in with a chance of seeing the King.

The procession - Andrew Parsons / Parsons Media

Around 5,000 Armed Forces personnel accompanied the King and Queen in the two separate processions.

The first, The King’s Procession, was the smaller in scale of the two and featured just under 200 members, centred around The Sovereign’s Escort of The Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

Flanking them were over 1,000 Armed Forces route liners from all three services.

Their Majesties rode in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach, which was created for Queen Elizabeth to commemorate the 60th anniversary of her reign in 2012.

The procession left Buckingham Palace through the Centre Gate and proceeded down The Mall.

It then passed through Admiralty Arch and along the south side of Trafalgar Square, before turning down Whitehall and along Parliament Street.

The return procession from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace, called the Coronation Procession, took the same route in reverse, but was larger in scale.

Featuring nearly 4,000 personnel, this major military ceremonial operation was the largest of its kind for a generation.

It included Armed Forces from across the Commonwealth and the British Overseas Territories, and all services of the Armed Forces, alongside The Sovereign’s Bodyguard and Royal Watermen.

Meanwhile, the Royal British Legion provided a Guard of Honour of 100 Standard Bearers to line the procession route in Parliament Square.

King Charles III waves as he rides in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach - POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Their Majesties travelled back to Buckingham Palace in the Gold State Coach, last seen during the Pageant of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in June 2022.

The Gold State Coach was commissioned in 1760 and was first used by King George III to travel to the State Opening of Parliament in 1762. It has been used at every Coronation since that of William IV in 1831.

The restricted route of the Coronation Procession is in marked contrast to that undertaken by the late Queen in 1953.

Then, Her Majesty travelled through Whitehall to Trafalgar Square, passing through Pall Mall, Hyde Park Corner, Marble Arch and Oxford Circus. The five-mile route took two hours to complete.

When the King and Queen return to Buckingham Palace following the Coronation, they will receive a Royal Salute from the British and Commonwealth Armed Forces on parade that day.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the Prince and Princess of Wales return to Buckingham Palace by coach following the coronation ceremony - PA

Their Majesties will take the salute from the West Terrace of the Buckingham Palace Garden, followed by three cheers from the assembled service personnel.

Military personnel will then conduct a breath-taking six-minute flypast of more than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force flying over The Mall in Central London.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team – the Red Arrows – will follow dozens of aircraft used by the Armed Forces on operations around the world.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pass through Admiralty Arch during a procession following his coronation - AP

Featured among the aerial procession will be aircraft that have delivered support to Ukraine, policed Nato airspace, supported disaster relief, deterred drug trafficking and countered terrorism in the Middle East and Africa.

Included will be 16 helicopters, the historic Spitfires of the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, the RAF’s brand-new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Joint RAF and RN crewed state-of-the art F-35B Lightning II jets and transport aircraft from the RAF’s Air Mobility Force.