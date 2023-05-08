King's Coronation: Methody choir proud to sing for Charles III

Emily, 16, Sarah, 16, Maggie 17, Evie, 18 Hannah, 18 Nia, 18, and Hannah, 17

Schoolgirls from Northern Ireland who sang at the King's Coronation service in Westminster Abbey have said it was an experience they will never forget.

On Saturday pupils from Methodist College in Belfast were among the choir performing at the ceremony.

Seven girls from the school's Chapel Choir were invited to perform.

They sang with the choirs of Westminster Abbey and HM Chapel Royal, St James's Palace along with girls from Truro Cathedral Choir.

It was a momentous occasion but it meant an early start for the girls.

"I was so nervous when I woke up. We were up at 05:00 to get to the Abbey and I felt ill," said Evie.

"But by the time we got there it had passed - we did our warm ups and it was like: 'We can do this'. The nerves dissipated and then when it went brilliantly, I was just so proud to be a part of it", she added.

There were lots of dignitaries, royals and celebritites to be spotted at the service.

"I was most impressed seeing Kate Middleton - because I've always looked up to her and she's inspirational - seeing her at the start was surreal. It was exciting to see all the Royal Family in person," said Sarah.

The girls found out in February that they would be part of the service and have been working non-stop since, alongside revising for AS and A-levels.

The girls said they rehearsed every day before the concert, sometimes three times a day.

As well as a rehearsal weekend in the Abbey they had days of rehearsals with the choir and orchestra.

"This is probably the first and last time we will ever sing those pieces - because so many of them are so difficult - they're not the type of thing we will ever sing in school - so we have thoroughly prepared for just one performance but we won't have the opportunity to sing them again," added Evie

"We keep randomly breaking out singing Zadok the Priest.

"It's an event we won't forget, it's something we will tell our grandchildren," added Emily.

The girls all had tickets for the Coronation Concert in Windsor on Sunday night.

When asked who they were most looking forward to seeing it was a resounding chorus of Katy Perry.

Musical accompanist Graeme McCullough, director of music Ruth McCartney and music teacher Lynda Rolston have been working hard with the girls for months.

"We have been nervous since the start of February just making sure all the right notes were in all the right places," said Ms McCartney.

"It's been a lot of work but it was worth it in the end, and it was an honour to be there."

"They've made history and we are just so proud of all of them," she added.