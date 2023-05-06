King's Coronation flypast scaled back: Full details of line-up and flight route

Red Arrows - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The flypast of aircraft celebrating the King's Coronation today will be scaled back due to poor weather, with most of the planned planes no longer taking part.

The Ministry of Defence announced that the flypast will now be formed of helicopters and the Royal Air Force aerobatic team the Red Arrows.

A spokesman for the MOD added that the flypast would last two minutes and thirty seconds.

The flypast is due to take place at 2.30pm, with members of the Royal family gathering on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the aircraft as they pass over The Mall and Green Park.

The flypast which was originally planned was ten times smaller than the one which flew over the Palace for Queen Elizabeth's Coronation in 1953, in keeping with the King’s wish for a smaller, slimmed-down event.

Here The Telegraph details everything we know about the flypast - prior to the announcement that the event would be scaled back.

When is the Coronation flypast?

The Coronation flypast will take place at around 2.30pm today, after the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Which aircraft will take part?

The newest fleet of Royal aircraft will make its debut in the Coronation flypast, if the weather allows.

The Envoy IV CC Mk1 aircraft will take up the rear of the flypast as it flies over The Mall and the Palace. The Envoy will be stationed directly in front of the Red Arrows, who are due to close the show.

Aircrafts from the Royal Navy Wildcat to the British Army Apache, Royal Air Force Chinook and Puma will be among nearly 70 planes drawn from all three forces. They will be divided into 14 waves as they mark the end of the procession.

Aircrafts participating include 16 helicopters, as well as the Spitfires from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

The Red Arrows will be last in the flypast, and will mark the end of the procession in their distinctive Hawk fast jets.

Other aircraft will include joint RAF and Navy crewed state-of-the art F-35B Lightning jets; the RAF’s brand-new P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft; transport aircraft from the RAF’s Air Mobility Force; and the RAF’s new Envoy IV CC1.

More than 30 aircraft took part in a practice run last week over RAF College Cranwell in Lincolnshire, where the King got his wings in 1971.

Air Vice-Marshal Mark Flewin, Air Officer Commanding No 1 Group, said: “It is a great honour to be part of His Majesty the King's Coronation, where the flypast is an opportunity to showcase Tri-Service aviation excellence to our Commander-in-Chief, on this very special occasion.”

Mark Flewin - PA

Flight Lieutenant Tom Knapp, who will pilot the first aircraft over Buckingham Palace - a Juno HT1 helicopter from RAF Shawbury - said the “flypast rehearsal went really well”.

“We made our time on target over the top of College Hall, which was standing in as Buckingham Palace,” he said.

“It's great to see months of planning and detailed coordination between all the different aircraft which fly at different speeds starting to come together.

“I feel hugely privileged and excited to get to fly over the Palace for The King on this momentous occasion.”

Which route will the aircraft take?

The exact route is yet to be confirmed, but airspace restrictions have been announced, giving an indication of the flypast path.

The flypast is expected to begin over the North Sea, before flying over East Anglia, Essex and across London.

The dispersal of the flypast will then happen over Surrey, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire.

How will the King's flypast differ from Queen Elizabeth's?

The flypast will be ten times smaller than the one which flew over Buckingham Palace for Queen Elizabeth's Coronation.

In 1953, more than 600 aircraft flew across London - but this year the flypast will be composed of just 68 aircraft.

It has already emerged that the King’s Coronation procession will be a fraction of the length of the late Queen’s.

Queen Elizabeth - PA

The ceremonial pageantry will also include a much smaller number of Armed Forces personnel who took part in the 1953 procession, after repeated defence cuts reduced those available.

But the RAF has said that the flypast for the King will still be one of the greatest airborne displays in generations.

Air Vice-Marshal Flewin said: “We’re ready to deliver. We know the significance of the event and it’s humbling to us that we can deliver a flypast of this size on the day of his Coronation.”

Veteran watches on

Former squadron leader Terrance Devey Smith, a veteran of the late Queen’s flypast, watched on during the rehearsal last week.

The 93-year-old, who flew a Gloster Meteor 7 fighter jet in 1953, looked up with a proud smile as the planes passed over the college parade ground, giving the villages of south Lincolnshire a sneak preview of the majestic airborne tribute to the new King.

The skies were bright and clear as 36 aircraft flew overhead. But as the planners of King Charles’ flypast know all too well, the 1953 one almost didn’t happen because of bad weather.

Terrance Devey Smith, squadron leader of the flypast for the late Queen Elizabeth, watching the practice run for King Charles' Coronation flypast with current squadron leader Richard Podmore - David Rose for The Telegraph

“The weather on the day was damp, cold and misty, with low visibility. It looked like there was no way we were going to fly,” said Mr Devey Smith.

“It had to be safe enough for so many aircraft to fly over London. Then suddenly the cloud started going up and the chap on the roof of Buckingham Palace said ‘go’ and so we flew.

“I tell you, I’m glad I wasn’t the one who had to make that decision. We couldn’t cancel. The Air Force can’t cancel.”

As the last of the aircraft flew over RAF Cranwell and headed back to their bases around the UK, Mr Devey Smith recalled the moment he and the photographer beside him spotted Buckingham Palace below him as he guided his plane in formation on that special day.

A formation of six F-35 Lightning aircraft take part in a practice run for the Coronation flypast over RAF College Cranwell in Lincolnshire - RAF

He said his Meteor was going too fast for him to notice the crowds below, or the Queen on the palace balcony, but he added: “I looked across. I was on the edge of the formation and I could see the palace. I’m sure the Queen would have been below me waving - though not at me mind you, at the crowds.

“We realised what we were doing was very important. She was a new Queen and we wanted to impress her.”

Mr Devey Smith, who spent 30 years in the RAF and whose father was also in the RAF, urged today’s pilots to enjoy the experience.

“They will be nervous, but it’s exhilarating. You’re flying for the new King,” he said.