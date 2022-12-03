Kings-Clippers gameday live: Will Kawhi Leonard and Paul George return for Los Angeles?

The Los Angeles Clippers hope to be closer to full strength when they play host to the Kings on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.

Clippers stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are both hoping to return from injuries, but Luke Kennard and Norman Powell are still sidelined.

The Kings (11-9) beat the Indiana Pacers 137-114 on Wednesday to snap a three-game losing streak. Sacramento expects forward Trey Lyles to be available after missing the past two games due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

The Clippers (13-10) won five of seven before suffering a 125-112 loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday. Leonard has missed the past five games with a right ankle sprain. George has missed the past six games with a strained right hamstring.

Leonard has appeared in only five games this season, averaging 10.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He shot just 42.2% from the field and 13.3% from 3-point range in those contests.

George has appeared in 16 games. He is averaging 23.6 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists.

Powell is out with a left groin strain. He is averaging 14.8 points while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range.

Kennard, out with a right calf strain, is averaging 7.7 points while shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc.

Kings at Clippers

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Crypto.com Arena

TV: NBC Sports California

Radio: Sactown Sports 1140

Odds: TBD

Over/under: TBD

Injury report

Kings: OUT — Keon Ellis (G League); Chima Moneke (G League); Neemias Queta (G League).

Clippers: QUESTIONABLE — Kawhi Leonard (ankle); Paul George (hamstring). OUT — Luke Kennard (calf); Normal Powell (groin).

