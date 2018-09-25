Kings center Willie Cauley-Stein says he’s ‘ready to get paid’

Willie Cauley-Stein is ready for a new contract.

The 25-year-old center, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, will become a restricted free agent after 2018-19 if the Kings extend him a qualifying offer. He’s looking for a big raise.

“I’m ready to get paid,” Cauley-Stein told NBC Sports California at media day Monday. “This is what we’ve got to do, that’s what type of focus I’m on.

“I’m ready for it. I’ve seen everybody else — all my peers. All right, I’m ready for that. What do I got to do to do that? That’s what they’re doing? All right, I’m going to go ahead and do this now. I was doing it this way, obviously it wasn’t working, so now let's do it this way.”

Sacramento is not expected to offer Cauley-Stein an extension before the Oct. 15 deadline, according to NBC Sports California.

“Regardless of anything, I need this, right now, to change everybody’s lives that are believing in what I’m doing,” Cauley-Stein said. “That’s money. It’s richer than money, but I just need the money to do what I really need to do.”

The Kings selected Cauley-Stein with the sixth pick in the 2015 draft. He has averaged 9.4 points and 5.6 rebounds in 214 career games.

Cauley-Stein said he’s focusing on playing more consistently this season.

MORE: Paul George says he ‘definitely’ thinks Thunder can compete for championship this season | Kevin Love says Cavaliers 'will surprise a lot of people’ this season

"That’s what’s going to get you paid,” Cauley-Stein said. “So I’m going to say it until it happens. That’s how it works these days. Just keep on talking about it, eventually it’s just going to happen.”



