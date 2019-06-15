Kings buy out contract of defenseman Dion Phaneuf

The Kings have bought out the final two years of defenseman Dion Phaneuf's contract, the team announced Saturday.

At one time a premier defenseman in the NHL, Phaneuf, 34, appeared in 67 games for Los Angeles this past season and set personal lows in plus-minus (minus-21) and time on ice (15:00). He was acquired by the Kings from the Senators late in the 2017-18 season. He had four goals and 12 assists in 93 games with the Kings. He has 137 goals and 357 assists over his 14-year NHL career.

The buyout will save the Kings $2.8 million and will open up $4 million of cap space next year, according to nbcsports.com.

Phaneuf was a first-round pick of the Flames (ninth overall) in the 2003 NHL Draft. He is a three-time All-Star and finished second in the voting for the Norris Trophy for the league's top defenseman in 2007-08, his third season in the league.