Kings buy out contract of defenseman Dion Phaneuf

Sporting News
The buyout of Dion Phaneuf's final two years reportedly will save the Kings $2.8 million and open up $4 million of cap space next year.

Kings buy out contract of defenseman Dion Phaneuf

The buyout of Dion Phaneuf's final two years reportedly will save the Kings $2.8 million and open up $4 million of cap space next year.

The Kings have bought out the final two years of defenseman Dion Phaneuf's contract, the team announced Saturday.

At one time a premier defenseman in the NHL, Phaneuf, 34, appeared in 67 games for Los Angeles this past season and set personal lows in plus-minus (minus-21) and time on ice (15:00). He was acquired by the Kings from the Senators late in the 2017-18 season. He had four goals and 12 assists in 93 games with the Kings. He has 137 goals and 357 assists over his 14-year NHL career.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

The buyout will save the Kings $2.8 million and will open up $4 million of cap space next year, according to nbcsports.com.

MORE: NHL trade news: Capitals send Matt Niskanen to Flyers for Radko Gudas | NHL free agency rumors: Sharks may be preparing to offer Erik Karlsson 8-year extension

Phaneuf was a first-round pick of the Flames (ninth overall) in the 2003 NHL Draft. He is a three-time All-Star and finished second in the voting for the Norris Trophy for the league's top defenseman in 2007-08, his third season in the league.

What to Read Next