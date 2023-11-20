Kings blast Mavericks for sixth win in a row behind 30-point games from Fox and Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis recorded a double-double, De’Aaron Fox tied his career-high for 3-point goals in a game and the Kings won their sixth in a row, defeating the weary Dallas Mavericks 129-113 on Sunday at American Airlines Center.

Sabonis had 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Kings (8-4), who improved to 4-0 since Fox returned to the lineup following a five-game absence due to an ankle injury. Fox finished with 30 points, seven assists and three steals before resting most of the fourth quarter. It was the fourth time in seven games this season Fox scored at least 30.

All five Kings starters scored in double figures while Malik Monk added 12 off the bench. The win was Sacramento’s third in a row to start a six-game road trip, which continues Monday when the Kings play the New Orleans Pelicans on the second night of a back-to-back.

Dallas, meanwhile, returned to Texas in the late hours after a loss Saturday to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd waved the white flag by emptying his bench with 5:28 remaining following a 15-5 run to open the fourth quarter. That capped a stretch in which the Kings outscored Dallas 87-65 going back to the first quarter. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 25 and 23 points, respectively.

Fox’s sharp shooting continues

Fox was coming off a 43-point performance in San Antonio that included tying a season high with five made 3-pointers. Fox came into the game averaging 8.3 attempts from distance after taking just 5.0 last year when he became a fist-time All-Star.

The boost in attempts has coincided with increased efficiency. Fox shot just 32% from 3-point range over his first six NBA campaigns, but he entered Sunday in Dallas making 38% in his first six games of the season. He’s making a career-best 3.2 per game, double his average from 2022-23.

“You have to shoot 3s in this league if you want to be one of the best. He’s added that to his game,” Kidd said before Sunday’s game. “He’s being effective with the 3, and that just makes him tougher to guard because he’s always been known to get to the rim. And now, if you give him the 3s, he’s knocking them down, so he puts a lot of pressure on the defense. You got to show him different looks and hope he misses at the right time.”

Fox made his first two 3s against the Mavericks. And midway through the first quarter, he pump faked at the 3-point line and drove for an and-one lay in. He made two of his first four 3s before finishing 6 of 10. It marked the third time this season he has hit five or more 3s in a game.

Fox did his customary offseason work with Kings assistant coach Luke Loucks, but his outside shooting was more of an emphasis than in years past. Defenses have traditionally feared Fox’s speed getting into the lane and finishing around the rim. That left Fox wanting to punish defenses for playing underneath screens and giving him the outside shot.

“If a team has to go over the ball screen,” Fox told The Sacramento Bee, “that just allows me to get a step on the defense and create an advantage.”

Shot tracking

The focus during the offseason was on fundamentals. The Kings, like many other teams in the NBA, use a shot tracking system in their practice facility that audibly spits out numbers after each shot. One of Fox’s focuses was improving the arch on his shot, trying to reach a 45-degree downward angle when the ball would reach the rim.

“It just makes the game easier for him to get downhill,” Kings coach Mike Brown said of Fox’s improved outside shooting. “We’re a big team on paint touches, and so if teams have a sense of urgency to get out (to guard) him, it gives him an opportunity to get into the paint and possibly spray (passes) to his teammates and get them easier shots.”

The Kings came into Sunday’s game ranked third in 3-point attempts and fifth in makes despite ranking 22nd in 3-point percentage. They’re making nearly one more per game despite shooting 34.7%, down from 36.9% a year ago.

Injury notes

▪ Chris Duarte started in place of Kevin Huerter, who was sidelined after spraining his left index finger in Friday’s win in San Antonio. Mike Brown said he was unsure when Huerter would return, but he indicated it wasn’t a long-term injury.

▪ Keon Ellis went to the locker room between the third and fourth quarters after he came up limping after falling on Kyrie Irving. Ellis stayed in the game before getting checked out and was later cleared to return. Davion Mitchell, who has recently lost his rotation spot to Ellis, received minutes in Ellis’ place.

▪ Reserve forward Trey Lyles continued his pregame workout routine while coming back from a calf injury that has prevented him from playing this season. Lyles suffered the injury during pregame warmups during before an Oct. 18 preseason game against Golden State. Lyles told The Sacramento Bee he expects to return to action at some point during the team’s current six-game road trip.

Upcoming schedule

Nov. 20 at New Orleans Pelicans

Nov. 22 at New Orleans Pelicans

Nov. 24 at Minnesota Timberwolves

Nov. 28 vs. Golden State Warriors

Nov. 29 vs. Los Angeles Clippers