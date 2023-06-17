King's Birthday Honours: Athlete Non Stanford to get MBE

Athlete Non Stanford has been recognised in the King's first Birthday Honours with an MBE for services to triathlon in Wales.

She said it had settled some "demons" as she felt doing a "selfish pursuit" may not have contributed to society.

"It's actually something that I struggled with a lot as an athlete," she told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast.

The owner of a music studio in Monmouth described as the birthplace of heavy metal is also to receive a royal award.

Non, who led Team Wales at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, said getting as letter to confirm her MBE was "a bit strange" and "really means a lot".

"It's really, really special and quite ironic to me really to be recognised for my contribution when I feel like I've taken so much from triathlon," said the Bridgend-born 34-year-old.

"It's given so much to my life and enriched my life in so many ways. It's such an honour to be recognised."

She added: "I felt like I was sort of doing such a selfish pursuit and not really contributing to society and always sort of thought that I wanted to get a job that would give back at the end of it.

"So to have received this award is almost sort of helped to settle some of those demons that I had as an athlete.

"Maybe others did benefit from what I was doing."

Rockfield Studios owner Kingsley Ward will get an MBE for service to music

Kingsley Ward, 83, owner 60-year-old Rockfield Studios in Monmouthshire, is also being honoured for his services to music.

Queen's anthem Bohemian Rhapsody is one of the best known songs recorded at the studio

"I can't believe we've finally got an award for something," joked Mr Ward.

Oasis' number one album (What's the Story) Morning Glory, including hits Wonderwall and Don't Look Back in Anger, were recorded at the studio, as was Coldplay's favourite Yellow.

Ozzy Osbourne once described Rockfield as the birthplace of heavy metal after recording there with Black Sabbath.

Mr Ward thanked all of the bands that have recorded at his studio for his royal award.

"Rockfield has produced so many hit records and so many massive songs but we're only a vehicle really," said Mr Ward.

"I'm surprised I'm getting a personal award for something that other groups did.

"But people say without Rockfield perhaps these bands wouldn't have recorded all of these great records."

Mr Ward and his brother Charles founded Rockfield in 1963 when they converted their farmhouse into a recording studio, but Charles died last year.

"This honour is also a tribute to Charles," he added. "We did this together and had so much fun and brought so much joy to people's lives."

Prof Medwin Hughes, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Wales Trinity St David, will receive a CBE for service to education and the Welsh language.

"The recognition reflects the enormous support I have received from my family, my closest colleagues, staff and strategic partners during my 25 years as Vice-Chancellor," he said.

An MBE will also go to John Bate, who arrived in Tywyn, Gwynedd, 60 years ago to start a new job as a civil engineer for the Talyllyn Railway.

Now 93, he still volunteers for the steam railway in Eryri, also known as Snowdonia.

"I haven't done anything special or worthy, just carried on with my work," he said.

From the Welsh political world, Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt, who has represented Vale of Glamorgan in Cardiff Bay since 1999, will received a CBE.

"I am grateful to those who have nominated and supported me over the years," she said.

Vincent Bailey, leader of the Conservative group in the Vale of Glamorgan council, will be honoured with a OBE for contributions to political, voluntary and charitable services

The head of the Welsh Ambulance Service (WAS) and one of its volunteers will also be recognised.

WAS chief executive Jason Killen, 48, will be awarded the King's Ambulance Service Medal for distinguished service.

Ian Cross, a volunteer car service driver for WAS, will be awarded a British Empire Medal.

The 53-year-old, from Pontypool, takes patients to hospital appointments two days a week.

"I couldn't believe it when the letter landed on my doormat," he said. "I saw 'On His Majesty's Service' and thought: 'Oh no, I'm in trouble'."

'Mind blowing' honour

Ceinwen Blake, from Newport, will receive an OBE for public service after 43 years with the Office for National Statistics, working her way up from the post room to become deputy director for corporate IT.

Meanwhile Elizabeth Nicholl CBE, the former chief executive of UK Sport, will be made a Dame Commander of the order of the British Empire for her contribution to sport.

And Prof Christopher Jones from Brecon, Powys, will receive a CBE for services to healthcare due to his work as the Welsh government's deputy chief medical officer.

Others receiving OBEs from Wales include:

Gareth Bullock for services to the Welsh financial economy

Pippa Britton , the vice-chair of the UK Anti-Doping and Vice-Chair Sport Wales, for services to sport

Michael Claridge , a defence equipment team leader with the Ministry of Defence, for services to defence

Jonathan Cox from Llantwit Major, Vale of Glamorgan, the deputy director of Citizens UK, for services to community organising and refugee resettlement

Janet Davies from Caldicot in Monmouthshire, for services to healthcare in Wales

Neil Frow from Aberdare in Rhondda Cynon Taf, the managing director of NHS Wales Shared Services Partnership, for services to NHS Wales

David Griffiths from Maesteg, Bridgend county, for services to association football in Wales

Christopher Jenkins from Crickhowell, Powys, chief executive officer of Commonwealth Games Wales, for services to the Commonwealth Games and to sport in Wales

Anju Kumar from Cardiff, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, for services to women's health and welfare in Wales

Others receiving MBEs from Wales include:

Malcolm Burnell from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, for services to the Creative Industries

Prof Philip Dickins from Pwllheli, Gwynedd, for services to the additive manufacturing sector

Delyth Done from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, head of school at Hereford College of Arts' School of Materials and Design, for services to blacksmithing and heritage crafts

Thomas Hall from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, a welfare support officer with BLESMA, for services to veterans in Wales

Andrea Harford in Aberdare, Rhondda Cynon Taf, a work coach team leader with the Department for Work and Pensions, for services to people with autism

Valerie Hawkins from Newtown in Powys, the chief executive officer of Mid Wales Tourism, for services to tourism and the economy in Wales

David Heyburn from Bridgend, the head of operations microbiology and health protection at Public Health Wales, for services to the NHS

Alan Jones from Wrexham, chairman of the Village Bakery, for services to the food industry and the economy in Wales

Dr Gareth Jones from Carmarthen for services to sport and exercise medicine in Wales

Elizabeth Lalley from Monmouth, the Welsh Government's director of risk, resilience and community safety, for services to the state funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Prof Helen Langton from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, the Vice-Chancellor at University of Suffolk, for services to education

Paul Leach from Colwyn Bay, Conwy county, a paediatric and special care dentist, for services to children with special educational needs and disabilities in north west Wales

Robb Merchant from Monmouthshire, the owner of White Castle Vineyard, for services to viticulture

Elizabeth Rix from Swansea, chief nurse at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, for services to nursing leadership

Alison Ryland from Cardiff, head of healthcare for HM Prisons Usk and Prescoed, for services to prison healthcare in Monmouthshire

Richard Selby from Pontypool in Torfaen, managing director of Pro Steel Engineering and National Chair of the Institute of Directors, for services to the economy and charity in Wales

Sarah Sharpe from Penarth in the Vale of Glamorgan, support staff member for the National Assembly for Wales, for political and public service

William Upham from Merthyr Tydfil, the executive director of Growing Space, for services to mental health in Newport

David TC Davies, Secretary of State for Wales, said it was "inspiring" to hear about the work of so many people from Wales.

"Welsh recipients from a wide range of fields have been recognised, whether it's for their commitment to their local community, their contribution to sport, education, culture or health," he said. "I'm thrilled that their endeavours have been commended.