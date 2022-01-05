Kings announce community events for Team Up for Change social justice initiative

The Sacramento Kings announced Wednesday the fourth edition of the team’s social justice initiative, Team Up for Change, will include 10 NBA franchises during the national Week of Action, which kicks off on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Jan. 17.

Ten NBA teams and several WNBA franchises will participate. The initiative includes an event called The Huddle, which will feature an intimate conversation between a young person and a professional player or coach. The Huddle will be shared on teams’ social media channels.

The teams participating are the Utah Jazz, Orlando Magic, L.A. Clippers, San Antonio Spurs, the Kings, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves and Lynx, Indiana Pacers and Fever, Dallas Mavericks and Wings and Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I am really proud of our collective efforts and our continued commitment to lift up our young Black leaders and invest in transformative and sustainable change,” Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said in a news release. “Through Team Up for Change we are working to provide the support and create an onramp for all youth to succeed, allowing young people to control their own narrative.”

The Huddle conversations will focus on young people’s visions and desires for achieving social and racial equity. Ranadivé started the initiative in 2019 after the controversial 2018 killing of Stephon Clark in Sacramento. The Bucks co-sponsored the first event.

Some of the pro basketball teams will host community events to bring to together young people, advocates and leaders to have discussions about local issues. There will be other events that focus on healing, mentorship, career exploration, leadership training and economic mobility.

In a news release, the Kings said the goal of Team Up for Change is to give a spotlight to movement-builders and experts while lifting up young people, with a focus on the intersection of sports, race and equitable communities.