Kings add former Knicks, Timberwolves general manager Scott Layden to scouting department

The Sacramento Kings announced the hiring of former New York Knicks and Minnesota Timberwolves general manager Scott Layden on Monday as they prepare for the start of training camp Tuesday at Golden 1 Center.

Layden, the son of former Utah Jazz coach and general manager Frank Layden, is joining the Kings organization as a scout. He brings decades of NBA experience to Sacramento following stints with the Jazz, Knicks and Timberwolves.

Layden, 63, held a number of different coaching and scouting jobs with the Jazz while his father was in Utah during the 1980s and 1990s. He was largely credited with the selections of John Stockton, who came out of Gonzaga as the No. 16 pick in the 1984 NBA draft, and Karl Malone, who came out of Louisiana Tech as the 13th pick in the 1985 draft.

Stockton and Malone led the Jazz to 18 consecutive playoff appearances, including back-to-back Western Conference championships in 1987-88. Layden later served as Utah’s director of player personnel, director of basketball operations and vice president of basketball operations.

Layden left Utah to join the Knicks in 1999. He served as executive vice president/general manager from 1999-2001 and as president/general manager from 20001-03. During his time in New York, the Knicks made history by becoming the first No. 8 seed to advance to the NBA Finals.

The Knicks reached the playoffs in each of Layden’s first three seasons, but they went 30-52 in in 2001-02 and 37-45 in 2003-03. Knicks owner James Dolan fired Layden in December 2003.

Layden was named general manager of the Timberwolves in April 2016. He spent four seasons in Minnesota, serving as an advisor to team presidents Tom Thibodeau and, later, Gersson Rosas.