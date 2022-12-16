Kingfisher Announces Annual General Meeting Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2022 / Kingfisher Metals Corp. (TSX-V:KFR) (FSE:970) (OTCQB:KGFMF) ("Kingfisher" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results from its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held today in Vancouver, British Columbia. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the Meeting.

Election of Directors

All five (5) of the nominees listed in Kingfisher's management information circular dated November 17, 2022, that were proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were duly elected. The directors will remain in office until the next annual meeting of the Company's shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

The results of the vote on the election of the directors at the Meeting are as follows:

Nominee

For

% For

Withheld

% Withheld

Dustin Perry

32,315,096

99.92

25,423

0.08

David Loretto

32,198,525

99.56

141,994

0.44

Giuseppe (Pino) Perone

32,313,525

99.92

26,994

0.08

Chris Beltgens

32,329,686

99.97

10,833

0.03

Richard Trotman

32,181,686

99.51

158,833

0.49

Appointment of Auditors

Shareholders reappointed De Visser Gray LLP as auditor of the Company for the upcoming year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration of the auditor.

Approval of Stock Option Plan

The Company's incentive stock option plan, and amendments thereto, were approved by shareholders with 99.95% of shares represented at the Meeting voting in favour.

About Kingfisher Metals Corp.

Kingfisher Metals Corp. (https://kingfishermetals.com/) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on underexplored district-scale projects in British Columbia. Kingfisher has three 100% owned district-scale projects that offer potential exposure to high-grade gold, copper, silver, and zinc. The Company currently has 103,057,272 shares outstanding.

For further information, please contact:

Dustin Perry, P.Geo.
CEO and Director
Phone: +1 236 358 0054
E-Mail: info@kingfishermetals.com

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainty affecting the business of Kingfisher. In making the forward-looking statements, Kingfisher has applied certain assumptions that are based on information available, including Kingfisher's strategic plan for the near and mid-term. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Kingfisher does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Kingfisher Metals Corp.



