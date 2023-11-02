“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ”Trailer Shows Apes as the Dominant Species: Watch

'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' will be released in theaters on May 24, 2024

The first trailer for Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is here!

On Thursday, 20th Century Studios released the first teaser following the franchise’s third film, 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes.

“When I sleep, I see strange things,” a voiceover says at the start of the trailer, leading to a birds eye view of a rainforest.

“Memories?,” another voice asks, to which the previous character replies, “Not memories. New things. I see everything.”

An eagle then flies to the arm of an ape, before the other character laughs and says, “That’s not everything.”

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes first trailer released on Nov. 2, 2023

According to a press release by 20th Century Studios, the movie is set “several generations in the future following Caesar’s reign, in which apes are the dominant species living harmoniously and humans have been reduced to living in the shadows.”

“As a new tyrannical ape leader builds his empire, one young ape undertakes a harrowing journey that will cause him to question all that he has known about the past and to make choices that will define a future for apes and humans alike,” 20th Century Studios adds.

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' first trailer released on Nov. 2, 2023

The new film will see Caesar's son Cornelius take on his father’s legacy by promoting values of peace as he aims to stop apes from torturing other primates.

Based on Pierre Boulle's 1963 novel Planet of the Apes, the original six series of the film were released between 1968 and 2001. A reboot series then followed after with 2011's Rise of the Planet of the Apes, 2014's Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and 2017's War for the Planet of the Apes.

Courtesy of 20th Century Studios 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' first trailer released on Nov. 2, 2023

Directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) with a cast that includes Owen Teague, Freya Allan, Kevin Durand, Peter Macon, and William H. Macy, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be in theaters on May 24, 2024.



