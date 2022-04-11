'Kingdom Hearts IV' Announced At 20th Anniversary Event With Dazzling Trailer

Sora, Goofy and Donald are back in action.

Square Enix and Disney announced “Kingdom Hearts IV” is officially on the way during an event in Japan on Sunday to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary.

We just announced Kingdom Hearts IV and Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link. #KH20th



Watch the new trailers now: https://t.co/G7898ARuarpic.twitter.com/eGKg8s5pLT — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) April 10, 2022

The latest installment in the popular franchise sends Sora and his friends Donald and Goofy on a brand-new adventure titled the “Lost Master Arc.”

Alongside the “Kingdom Hearts IV” announcement, Square Enix also announced a separate game, “Kingdom Hearts Missing Link,” in development. “Missing Link,” which will feature an original story of its own, is set to be available for Android and iOS devices.

The highly anticipated final chapter of “Kingdom Hearts Dark Road” will be released in August 2022 as a free update to the Kingdom Hearts Union χ Dark Road app.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary with the announcement of two new KINGDOM HEARTS titles. We’d like to thank the fans for all of their support over the years, and we can’t wait for them to experience all that’s to come for Sora and his friends,” said Kingdom Hearts series brand manager Ichiro Hazama.

“Kingdom Hearts IV” will take place in the city of Quadratum, ​​Square Enix said in a press release. In the trailer, fans witnessed the first appearance of Strelitzia, a mysterious new character who appears before Sora in this strange new setting.

“Kingdom Hearts” enthusiasts are itching to find out what’s next for Sora as the Keyblade wielder explores unknown escapades, but an official release date for “Kingdom Hearts IV” hasn’t been announced yet.

Watch the trailer below:

