The King William’s College quiz 2021

Editor’s note: the King William’s College quiz has appeared in the Guardian since 1951. These days, the quiz is no longer sat formally; instead it is sent to the schoolchildren and their families to tackle over the Christmas holiday. In other words, you are allowed to Google! However, the questions are constructed to make that a less than straightforward strategy. Good luck!

General knowledge paper, 2021-22, No 117, sat by the pupils of King William’s College, Isle of Man

“Scire ubi aliquid invenire possis ea demum maxima pars eruditionis est”

1 During 1921:

1 what was Coco’s debut launch?

2 what was controversially opened at 61 Marlborough Road?

3 in what were we able to share Rupert’s sadness at Gerald’s death?

4 whose true Gallic temperament was recognised by the Swedish Academy?

5 who, following a heart attack in Algiers, was honoured with a state funeral at La Madeleine?

6 where did the trials of 12 alleged war criminals result either in acquittals or very lenient sentences?

7 who contrived to bowl two overs in succession in an abbreviated match at Old Trafford?

8 who released a triple citrous concoction at 50 East Ida B, Wells Drive?

9 where was Gandon’s masterpiece subjected to an arson attack?

10 where were Silvestre’s troops humiliated?







2 Where:

1 was the ketch Racundra built?

2 was Devintas Fortas, scene of a Nazi massacre?

3 was Karl’s success reversed four years later by Peter?

4 did Horatio watch Madame Nicolas in the gala performance of the ballet?

5 did Joffe renounce for ever Russian claims over the nation’s people and territory?

6 did Louis reside at the invitation of Paul following the execution of his elder brother?

7 did a revolt against the French administration lead to a peaceful annexation?

8 does a hexagonal tower commemorate the city’s founder?

9 did Hámundarson obtain his atgeir from Hallgrímur?

10 does an Eiffel tower oversee the seals?







3.

1 who advocates auricular consideration?

2 who claimed that a foolish wit was inferior to a witty fool?

3 whose tomb bears an inscription composed by Lord Berkeley’s chaplain?

4 who stood quiet as any water-sodden log during the twangling of the harp?

5 who was depicted aside from a royal family gathering with a clothed monkey on his shoulder?

6 who lampooned the archbishop when pronouncing the grace “Great praise to God and little laud to the devil”?

7 who made a fateful discovery on hearing the duke singing about the fickleness of women?

8 and on which failed 16th-century French regicide was his character based?

9 who followed Gilbert to Smithfield, where a leper sat with his woman?

10 what moves off diagonally from his place next to tour?

4.

1 for what is Glossina to blame?

2 where is there no place for a street fighting man?

3 who lay for ages, battening on huge sea worms in his sleep?

4 who was brought quince and other fruit on 20 January while she slept?

5 who claimed to go the way that Providence dictated with the assurance of a sleepwalker?

6 who justified going to bed at 9.45pm by claiming that he hadn’t been to sleep for over a year?

7 which group fled to a cave on Mount Celion where they were incarcerated?

8 who, following a repast of peas, fell asleep in a wicker hamper?

9 who sang “Oh! Come lieto è il popolo” while sleepwalking?

10 who spoke of sleep as nature’s soft nurse?







5. Where:

1 did Horatio marry the Doctor’s widow?

2 did Quarrel rescue Solitaire and her companion?

3 did Harry fix the trafficker and maroon twelve of his compatriots?

4 influenced by the pundit’s publication, did Man-man attempt auto-crucifixion?

5 did “Major” Jones leave Medea in a combination of Spanish and Dutch female attire?

6 did Captain Hume bombard the pirate ships, but fail to prevent their captain from escaping?

7 did Jack unite with his son, the product of an indiscretion in Laurenço Marques?

8 did a serious disturbance at St Rupert’s lead to Major Gordon’s Court Martial?

9 did an “episcopal” execution stimulate a Regan response?

10 was Estrella sabotaged on Sir Thomas’s orders?

6. Who:

1 championed the one-armed Sid?

2 went head-to-head with Beaumont?

3 remounted after the 30th to finish second, but also last?

4 was schooled at Eton and would beat Fletcher’s record by 14 seconds?

5 started with Wall Street and finished, incredibly, on the Crest of a wave?

6 achieved a remarkable 17/18 with a character recalling the loss of an ear in Venice?

7 was rewarded by Santa at the Downs a little over six months too early?

8 had an unrivalled record run, interrupted by the Head Waiter?

9 followed Giggs and preceded Cavendish?

10 gave Etti her first Derby success?







7. Which title by which author refers to:

1 Illingworth’s sometime lover?

2 Yvonne, a Nantaise noblewoman?

3 the look-alike revealed as Laura’s half-sister?

4 the pretty daughter of a St Johnstoun glove-maker?

5 the hay-trusser who sold his wife and daughter to a sailor?

6 the former governess, who once had a liaison with a Gallic Officer?

7 the ace who played about with the Gladas single-seater?

8 the unmarried lady from St Athelstan’s Rectory?

9 the MP residing in Chesterfield Gardens?

10 the politician sitting for Mikewa?







8.

1 for what was there a reason?

2 what was the yield of the rod given to Aaron?

3 what, taken without vinegar, would relish the beer?

4 what is the presumed diet of the alternatively-named Vulturine Fish Eagle?

5 how did Stephen translate Kesegaran mawar, bunga budi bahasa, hiburan buah pala?

6 which native antipodean was named after a colleague by an émigré botany graduate from Kiel University?

7 what ill-conceived cultivation in Tanganyika was a hugely expensive failure?

8 for what did a hag-born freckled whelp dig with his long nails?

9 what is the major source of element number 34?

10 what was the chariot of the fairies’ midwife?

9.

1 whence the souters?

2 where does the swan float double?

3 where did Mary sit to watch her love’s returning?

4 where did the butcher reduce the pack from eight to three?

5 where may the altar stone be associated with Mungo’s conversion of Merlin?

6 whence did the Queen undertake a remarkable ride to see the severely wounded Hepburn?

7 which three eminences inspired the naming of a 1st century fort?

8 where did the town produce TT winners 50 years apart?

9 where do shilfas sing, and cushats croon?

10 where are twin vipers conjoined?







10. Who:

1 succeeded his younger brother?

2 fittingly, was buried beside the Unknown Soldier?

3 failed to finish his tale involving the Buddhist, Kusinara?

4 on his deathbed allegedly expressed a desire to eat a specific meat pie?

5 likened negotiating with the future Taoiseach to trying to pick up mercury with a fork?

6 claimed that he had been taller, but was worn away by the anxieties and struggles of the Reform bill?

7 responded to an insult by suggesting that his opponent was the 14th Mr …?

8 ended PM, CH and OM, an earl and a knight of the garter?

9 was obliged to travel on the Sud Express on taking office?

10 preceded Hemingway in Stockholm?

11.

1 as whom did Babbs masquerade?

2 who obliged her nephew to imbibe lavender water tinged with pink?

3 who died with her husband at the hands of the albino vicar of Altarnun?

4 who washed down warm sausages with draught Guinness at The Cricketers?

5 who was the Abbess who accommodated Brigid and her guardian in the Castilian convent?

6 which unwelcome guest insisted on “babysitting” for Ruth and Margaret during their mother’s Scandinavian cruise?

7 whose searching eyes were likened to a Saracen’s head in a Dutch clock?

8 who assisted in the extraction of her son, Alexander from the pig trough?

9 whose Provençal chef was regarded as God’s gift to the gastric juices?

10 who was obsessed about something nasty in the woodshed?







12.

1 who gave his name to a spirochaetal form of rat fever?

2 whose name is applied to a disorder of copper metabolism?

3 who was the English Hippocrates after whom St Vitus’ Dance is named?

4 after which aristocratic surgeon at Hôtel-Dieu is a palmar nodular disorder named?

5 who, working at Mount Sinai, described “regional ileitis”, a disorder which now bears his name?

6 which distinguished Kilkenny man is associated with a traumatic dinner fork deformity?

7 which Scottish polymath described a droopiness of the face which bears his name?

8 which fictional nobleman’s name is associated with factitious symptoms?

9 which Danish paediatrician gave his name to a congenital megacolon?

10 which infant’s clotting disorder now carries his name?

13. Within a noted urban rail transport system, what:

1 could also be porcine?

2 appears partly chiropteran?

3 name is also represented on the DLR?

4 name is shared with two Bordeaux Châteaux?

5 leader of the Souliotes, in conflict with the Ottomans, is commemorated?

6 recalls Franz Josef’s failure to halt the advance of Napoleon and Victor Emmanuel?

7 is a reminder of a fatal shooting at the Café du Croissant?

8 recalls the surrender of Vercingetorix?

9 commemorates a Soviet victory?

10 has an equivalent in E14?

14.

1 who was educated by Brough?

2 who bewailed his failure to lose weight on bottled beer and chops?

3 who inspired the three club members by recalling the exploits of Jim Tarras?

4 which Army officer made an honest woman of Miss Miller, having first met her at Ugbrooke?

5 who denounced the hanging of a felon as murder and was sent away to run the family seat in the Borders?

6 which widower had supposed his son to be seriously disabled until he was transformed by the magic of the garden?

7 who was considered to have outlived his future by 10 years and his past by more than 20?

8 who was rendered uniocular at Ypres, but went on to achieve Vice-regal status?

9 which Guardian of the Realm led his countrymen to catastrophic defeat?

10 who was the thorn in the seat of Wolfe’s chair?







15.

1 what masqueraded as Culverdale?

2 which viaduct boasts eight Italianate pavilions?

3 where did Compo and Co struggle with Norah’s mangle?

4 which great viaduct was described by Jonathan’s fiancée, Mina?

5 where was a separate rail viaduct erected beside two parallel road viaducts?

6 on which viaduct was a freight train, drawn by V2 class, No 4771 depicted for BR?

7 where did Her Majesty’s acrophobia compromise the plan for the opening?

8 which viaduct was appropriately completed on 28 June 1838?

9 where are 82 arches required to cross the river valley?

10 which viaduct was depicted by L S Lowry?

16.

1 where does the round tower predate its church?

2 where are mortgage seekers confronted by two strong men?

3 which polymath is commemorated by Pegram’s statue in the Haymarket?

4 where did Aumann and colleagues fail to overcome their earlier disadvantage?

5 how did Warwick succeed following the failure of Sheffield and Northampton?

6 with what avian introduction were the invited escapees from catholic persecution credited?

7 where is the martyred nurse vividly and repeatedly commemorated by Whelan?

8 where did Marian take Leo for lunch following a shopping session in the city?

9 where did the Callums first encounter Tom, the doctor’s son?

10 what was known as the devil’s cucumber frame?







17. Who ended which work with:

1 The knife came down, missing him by inches, and he took off?

2 He was soon borne away by the waves and lost in darkness and distance?

3 So we beat on, boats against the current, borne back ceaselessly into the past?

4 Yes, she thought, laying down her brush in extreme fatigue, I have had my vision?

5 He was withered, wrinkled, and loathsome of visage. It was not till they had examined the rings that they recognised who it was?

6 He turned away to give them time to pull themselves together; and waited, allowing his eyes to rest on the trim cruiser in the distance?

7 He remembered the days when you could get 13 Royal Natives for a shilling?

8 They used to hang men at Four Turnings in the old days. Not any more though?

9 “But on the whole we have had a pleasant time, and are sorry when ’tis over”?

10 Very lightly she slipped up into bed, and very soon she was asleep?







18. During 2021:

1 where did Ingenuity reach fresh heights?

2 which residents of Welsh salt marshes have acquired PDO status?

3 which Cotswold town received a visitor reminiscent of Murchison?

4 how was a trip from Timbuktu to Casablanca rewarded nine times over?

5 which city witnessed a head-on collision between two Bombardiers, one of which was driverless?

6 unless we are very much mistaken, we have said “Goodbye” to which master’s “crash, bang wallop” approach?

7 who, despite a final bogey at Holly, earned the right to don a green blazer?

8 whose passing has recalled Shankly’s greatest moment at Wembley?

9 in what has Frederick Brown’s unkind nickname been abandoned?

10 who has stimulated our taste buds with his life history?