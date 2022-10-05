King welcomes Australia’s governor of Victoria to Balmoral

The King has held an audience with Australia’s governor of Victoria.

The monarch, who is just under a month into his reign, welcomed Linda Dessau to Balmoral Castle in the Scottish Highlands.

Charles III, who is also King of Australia, wore a grey suit with a burgundy patterned tie and pocket handkerchief.

The King during his audience at Balmoral with Linda Dessau, governor of Victoria, Australia (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He smiled, standing with his hands behind his back, as he posed for photographs with Ms Dessau in the library at Balmoral on Wednesday morning.

Ms Dessau, who was a family court judge, has been in the role since 2015 when she became the first female governor of the state in south-eastern Australia.

She acts as the monarch’s representative in Victoria, which includes the city of Melbourne.