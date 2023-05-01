King will wear Coronation clothes of his ancestors in break with tradition

Caroline de Guitaut adjusts the Imperial Mantle - Victoria Jones

The King will be clothed in a series of Coronation garments previously worn by his mother, grandfather and great-grandfather, in a break from the tradition of monarchs usually wearing new items made especially for the ceremony.

The vestments are steeped in rich symbolism, each forming an integral part of this Saturday’s service at Westminster Abbey.

Although it is customary for the Supertunica and the Imperial Mantle to be reused, the King has opted to reuse his grandfather George VI’s Colobium Sindonis, a simple white tunic that is put on immediately after the anointing, as well as his Coronation Sword Belt and white Coronation Glove.

The King’s decision to reuse these garments, which were made for George VI’s 1937 coronation, was in the interest of “sustainability and efficiency”, Buckingham Palace said.

They will also serve as a personal reminder of his family’s public service throughout recent history, just as the King chose to wear a tie pin and cufflinks inherited from his grandfather and great-grandfather, George V, in the immediate aftermath of his accession.

The King has donned the various garments during rehearsals at Buckingham Palace as he runs through the elaborate rituals at the heart of the ceremony.

He will follow in the footsteps of his predecessors by putting on the Supertunica, created for George V in 1911, and later the Imperial Mantle, first worn by George IV in 1821 and then worn at all coronations since 1911.

‘Personal decision’

Caroline de Guitaut, Deputy Surveyor of the King’s Works of Art at the Royal Collection Trust, said the monarch’s choice to recycle certain garments had been “his personal decision”.

She added: “It is in keeping with this idea of sustainability and efficiency to reuse these pieces. After all, they are in remarkable condition. And I suppose it’s also reflecting back to the coronation of his grandfather, King George VI.”

Ms de Guitaut, who has helped to prepare the garments for the ceremony, said: “These are really the most important historic textiles in the Royal Collection and they have a very great history associated with them, having been worn at several coronations, both in the 19th and the 20th century.

Story continues

“These are robes that have clearly incredible historic significance, but they’re also significant because of their sacred nature, used during the investiture part of the coronation ceremony.”

Depicted in the Royal Book

The order in which the robes are worn was established in the 14th century manuscript Liber Regalis, or Royal Book, which was created in 1382 and is preserved in the Westminster Abbey Library.

The highly decorated manuscript, created before the coronation of King Richard II and Queen Anne of Bohemia, comprises 34 pages and acts as an instruction book for the running order of the ceremony.

Immediately after the anointing, the King will put on the first of the garments in which he is vested.

The sleeveless Colobium Sindonis, or “shroud tunic”, is a simple, white-linen robe designed to demonstrate purity before God.

It has a plain collar, fastened with a single button, intended to represent a priest’s alb.

George VI recalled in his diary how he almost put it on inside out.

The Supertunica and sword belt

The King will then put on the Supertunica, before the sword belt, or girdle, is fastened at his waist ahead of the presentation of regalia. It is believed the late Queen also wore the belt.

The sword belt, fastened on top, is also made of cloth of gold and embroidered with a similar design to the Supertunica. Its gold buckle is chased and engraved with the national emblems. The King will wear it over the Supertunica and Colobium Sindonis.

The Coronation Sword Belt is made of cloth of gold and embroidered with a similar design to the Supertunica. Its gold buckle is engraved with the national emblems - Victoria Jones/PA

The girdle is traditionally presented by the Worshipful Company of Girdlers, one of the livery companies of the City of London, for each coronation.

However, the King has decided to reuse the one made for King George VI in 1937.

Conservation work has been carried out by the Royal School of Needlework.

Rewarding the good

When Penny Mordaunt, the Lord President, presents the King with the Jewelled Sword of Offering, it will be attached to the girdle’s gold, swivel clip and he will sit briefly, before standing again, when the sword is unclipped and carried to the altar.

“The idea of the jewelled sword of offering is that it rewards the good and punishes the evil, Ms de Guitaut said. “That’s the symbolism of that moment within the investiture.”

The King will reuse garments made for George VI’s 1937 coronation - Topical Press Agency

The Supertunica is based on priestly robes worn at royal ceremonies dating back to Byzantine times.

The full-length, sleeved coat of gold silk, was made for the coronation of King George V in 1911, and later worn by King George VI in May 1937 and the late Queen in 1953.

It weighs about 2 kg and is made from cloth of gold, produced by wrapping silk thread with thin pieces of gold or silver metal before it is woven, producing a heavy, glittering fabric.

Byzantine technique

Its hem and open front have a border of goldwork embroidery, a specialist technique using different types of gold thread, and it is adorned with the national symbols of the home nations.

Ms de Guitaut said: “Like cloth of gold, it is actually a Byzantine technique that has its roots in ancient history, but it is a technique that is still practised today in embroidery.

“The form of the embroidery is essentially stylised arabesques and stylised floral motifs, and this in fact follows the form of previous Supertunicas from coronations dating back many centuries in this country.”

A new Stole Royal - a long, narrow band of gold silk - has been commissioned for the Coronation and will be placed around the King’s neck by the Bishop of Durham, Paul Butler.

A new version of the garment was also made for the late Queen in 1953, although its form has changed little since medieval times.

Robe Royal, the oldest vestment

The Prince of Wales will then join Baroness Merron and the assisting bishops to clothe his father in the Imperial Mantle, or Robe Royal, which the King will wear for the moment of crowning.

Made for the coronation of George IV in 1821, it is the oldest vestment being used in the service.

The gold mantle, woven in coloured threads, features a pattern of foliage, eagles, coloured roses, thistles and shamrock, crowns and fleur-de-lis in a nod to the ancient claim of England over France. The gold clasp is cast in the form of an eagle.

The robe, which weighs as much as 4 kg, was originally kept at Westminster Abbey but was later privately owned before being returned to the Crown in the early 20th Century, when it was used for the coronations of George V, George VI and the late Queen.

“It’s quite heavy,” Ms de Guitaut said. “I would say probably in the region of 3-4 kg, because cloth of gold is obviously heavy just by its very nature. Also, the fringe does add weight.”

On display at Tower of London

Ms de Guitaut added that the Supertunica and Robe Royal had endured “some minor conservation treatment”, but “very little needed to be done. “They’ve been obviously kept very, very carefully.”

She added: “They're permanently on display in the Tower of London, and so they undergo the same due care and attention that they give to all the other regalia.”

The Coronation Glove and Sword Belt - Victoria Jones/PA

After the presentation of the Orb and Ring, Lord Singh of Wimbledon will present the King with the Coronation Glove, which he will place on his right hand before taking the Sceptre and Rod.

The glove was presented to George VI for his 1937 coronation by the Worshipful Company of Glovers, made by Dents the glovemaker and embroidered by Edward Stillwell & Company.

Made of white kid leather, the glove is decorated with goldwork embroidery, featuring the Tudor Rose, thistle, shamrock, oak leaves and acorns.

The back of the glove is embroidered with a ducal coronet and the coat of arms of the family of the Dukes of Newcastle. The wrist is lined in red satin.

A new glove was made by Dents in 1953 for the late Queen, featuring her own cypher.

George VI’s glove was prepared for Saturday’s service by Dents with the support of the Worshipful Company of Glovers.

Both the Colobium Sindonis and the Supertunica are removed before the King puts on the Robe of Estate for the procession out of the Abbey.

Ms de Guitaut said of the vestments: “They’re absolutely redolent of the coronation ceremony, but they have been worn at numerous coronations, and His Majesty the King is following in this tradition of rewearing these very ancient and historic garments.”