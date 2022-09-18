King has travelled more than 1,900 miles in just over a week

Jane Kirby and Katie Dickinson
·7 min read

The King has travelled more than 1,900 miles around the UK since he came to the throne.

Charles has spent more than a week carrying out engagements and a tour of the home nations since the death of the Queen.

Here are some of the key numbers from the past week.

Charles and Camilla walk across the forecourt of Buckingham Palace
Charles and Camilla walk across the forecourt of Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

– How many miles has the King travelled since the Queen’s death?

In total, Charles is estimated to have travelled more than 1,900 miles since dashing to the Queen’s bedside in Balmoral last Thursday.

Broadcaster and gardener Alan Titchmarsh, who is a friend of the King, said he had spent Wednesday working and hosting guests at Dumfries House in Cumnock, East Ayrshire.

Charles travelled 150 miles from Dumfries House to Balmoral, the Queen’s Aberdeenshire home, on Thursday.

Charles at Aberdeen Airport
Charles at Aberdeen Airport (Aaron Chown/PA)

After the Queen’s death was announced that afternoon, Charles stayed at Balmoral overnight before making the 45-mile journey to Aberdeen Airport.

Charles and Camilla, his Queen Consort, then flew 400 miles to RAF Northolt, west London, landing at around 13.34pm on Friday – his first time on English soil since becoming monarch.

Charles was given a rapturous welcome after travelling 14 miles to Buckingham Palace and stepping from his car to greet well-wishers gathered outside the gates.

Later that day, he delivered a historic televised address to the nation and had a first audience with new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Charles is greeted by well-wishers during a walkabout to view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace
Charles is greeted by well-wishers during a walkabout to view tributes left outside Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

Charles spent the weekend in London, where he was formally declared head of state during a meeting of the Accession Council, had an audience with the Cabinet and shook hands with members of the public as he returned to his official London residence, Clarence House.

On Monday he made an address to Parliament before flying 400 miles to a blustery but bright Edinburgh Airport to continue his tour of the home nations.

Charles and the Queen Consort were met by Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and travelled 15 miles to the Palace of Holyroodhouse – where the Queen’s coffin lay at rest in the throne room.

The King led a procession behind the Queen’s coffin up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, joined by his siblings Anne, Andrew and Edward.

The procession of the Queen's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral
The procession of the Queen’s coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral (Jon Super/PA)

On Tuesday he left the Palace of Holyroodhouse and returned to Edinburgh Airport, where he boarded a flight travelling 140 miles to Belfast City Airport.

Continuing his Operation Spring Tide tour around the UK, Charles and Camilla were greeted by cheering crowds when they arrived at Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, following a 17-mile journey from the airport.

The King attended a memorial service and pledged to “seek the welfare” of all Northern Ireland’s people before flying another 320 miles back to RAF Northolt, arriving in a private plane rather than a military one.

Charles travelled 14 miles to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, where he witnessed the arrival of the Queen’s coffin.

King Charles delivers his address to the nation
The King delivers his address to the nation (Yui Mok/PA)

On Wednesday, the King and his sons William and Harry walked just under a mile behind the Queen’s coffin as she left Buckingham Palace for the final time ahead of her lying in state.

The King walked in line with the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex.

Behind the quartet were the Queen’s grandsons in a line – Peter Phillips, the Duke of Sussex and the Prince of Wales.

The King had a day of quiet reflection on Thursday, September 15, at his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire, around 104 miles from his London residence.

On Friday, Charles and the Queen Consort then travelled to Wales by helicopter where they attended a service of prayer and reflection at Llandaff Cathedral.

The couple then went to the Welsh Parliament where they received condolences and met members of the Senedd.

When he returned to Buckingham Palace, a trip of about 150 miles, the King hosted faith leaders in the Bow Room before travelling to the Palace of Westminster where he mounted a vigil at the Queen’s coffin with his brothers and sister.

On Saturday, Charles met the Chiefs of Staff at Buckingham Palace before visiting police headquarters.

He also met crowds queuing to see the Queen’s coffin on the streets of central London.

The coffin of the Queen is taken to a hearse as it departs St Giles’ Cathedral
The coffin of the Queen is taken to a hearse as it departs St Giles’ Cathedral (Lesley Martin/PA)

– How many miles has the Queen’s coffin travelled?

By the time it arrived at Westminster Hall, the Queen’s coffin had travelled around 600 miles since leaving her beloved Balmoral for the last time on Sunday.

Thousands of people lined the streets as the cortege made its way to the nearby town of Ballater, before going to Aberdeen and Dundee.

By the time the procession reached Edinburgh’s Palace of Holyroodhouse, after more than six hours, and almost 180 miles, the crowds were 10 deep in places on the famous Royal Mile.

The Queen was then taken to St Giles’ Cathedral for a service of thanksgiving for her life before lying in state for 24 hours for the public to pay their respects.

On Tuesday the oak coffin was driven around seven miles to Edinburgh Airport before flying 400 miles to RAF Northolt.

Queen’s lying in state: route of queue
(PA Graphics)

It then travelled 14 miles to Buckingham Palace, where the Queen’s family were there to witness its arrival at the royal residence.

On Wednesday the coffin was taken from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall to lie in state until the morning of her funeral on September 19.

– How many people went to see the Queen lie in state at St Giles’ Cathedral?

Approximately 33,000 people filed past the Queen’s coffin at the Edinburgh cathedral.

– How many people have so far seen the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall?

The Department for Culture, Media and Sport does not have a current figure for how many mourners have filed past the Queen’s coffin.

The longest queuing time so far has been around 24 hours, with barriers of around 10 miles long to keep people in the line.

Members of the public join the queue as they wait to view the Queen lying in state
Members of the public join the queue as they wait to view the Queen lying in state (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

How many foreign dignitaries are invited to the funeral?

The event will see around 500 dignitaries from around the world descend on London for the Queen’s state funeral.

Invitations have not been sent to Russia, Belarus or Myanmar, while Iran will only be represented at an ambassadorial level, Whitehall sources have said.

How many jewels are in the Imperial State Crown placed on top of the coffin?

The crown is made of gold and set with 2,868 diamonds, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds, 269 pearls, and four rubies.

How many people queued to see the Queen Mother lying in state?

An estimated 200,000 people turned out to pay their respects over three days to the Queen Mother in 2002 – the last person to lie in state in the UK. The funeral itself had 2,200 guests.

Mourners filing past the coffin of the Queen Mother
Mourners filing past the coffin of the Queen Mother (Phil Noble/PA)

At their longest, queues stretched across Lambeth Bridge and all the way along the South Bank to Southwark Cathedral, with people being warned to expect a wait of up to 12 hours at peak times.

How much did the Queen Mother’s funeral cost?

The Queen Mother’s funeral arrangements cost more than £5.4 million.

Policing costs amounted to £4.3 million and the Queen Mother’s lying in state came to £825,000, according to a House of Commons research briefing paper.

How long is the royal period of mourning?

In his televised address to the nation the day after the Queen’s death, King Charles III gave the order that a period of “Royal Mourning” would be observed from then (Friday September 9) until seven days after her funeral.

Latest Stories

  • William and Harry are compared to their mother after petting the same dog in viral clip: ‘Like Diana’

    ‘I see so much of Diana in him and his brother’

  • Putin vows to press attack on Ukraine; courts India, China

    SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed Friday to press his attack on Ukraine despite Ukraine's latest counteroffensive and warned that Moscow could ramp up its strikes on the country's vital infrastructure if Ukrainian forces target facilities in Russia. Speaking to reporters Friday after attending a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Uzbekistan, Putin said the “liberation” of Ukraine's entire eastern Donbas region remained Russia’s main military goal

  • Remembering Elizabeth's trip to Canada in 1951 before she was Queen

    The queen made 22 visits to Canada, but there was also another - in 1951, then Princess Elizabeth toured the country. She and her husband – the Duke of Edinburgh – visited all 10 provinces. It was a trip that was supposed to last two weeks but ballooned to five weeks. As Mike Armstrong reports, just three weeks later, the princess became a queen.

  • Russia widens strikes on Ukrainian civilian targets after frontline setbacks - Britain

    IZIUM, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia has widened its strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in the past week following setbacks on the battlefield and is likely to expand its target range further, Britain said on Sunday. Ukrainians who returned to the northeastern area retaken in Kyiv's lightning advance earlier this month were searching for their dead while Russian artillery and air strikes kept pounding targets across Ukraine's east. Five civilians were killed in Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region over the past day and in Nikopol, further west, several dozen residential buildings, gas pipelines and power lines were hit, regional governors said on Sunday.

  • All of Queen Elizabeth's Grandchildren Will Stand Vigil Beside Her Coffin on Saturday

    William and Harry aren't the only ones who call the Queen "Granny." Here are all of the Queen's granddaughters and grandsons from oldest to youngest, plus, how they're related to the British monarch.

  • Hot core: Canada may need a recession to cool down inflation

    The underlying pressures driving inflation in Canada are likely to peak in the fourth quarter of this year, economists told Reuters, though most see signs fast rising prices are becoming entrenched and warn a recession may be needed to avoid a spiral. Canada's inflation data for August will be released on Tuesday, with analysts forecasting the headline rate will edge down to 7.3%, from 7.6% in July and a four-decade high of 8.1% in June. But all eyes will be on the three core measures of inflation - CPI Common, CPI Median and CPI Trim - which taken together are seen as a better indicator of underlying price pressures.

  • The Queen joked she had ‘no taste’ – but the Royal Collection reveals the truth

    Amid all the celebrations of the life and deeds of Queen Elizabeth II, one important achievement has not been sufficiently recognised: her stewardship of the Royal Collection. I suspect this is because the late monarch was never perceived as an ardent art lover – unlike her mother, who collected works by Augustus John and Walter Sickert, or her eldest son, now King Charles III, an enthusiastic watercolourist with a passion for architecture.

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Canada's Gillian (The Savage) Robertson rallies for second-round UFC submission

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian flyweight Gillian (The Savage) Robertson survived a first-round onslaught to submit Kazakhstan's Mariya (Demonslayer) Agapova on a UFC Fight Night card Saturday. The 27-year-old native of Niagara Falls, Ont., who makes her home in Port Saint Lucie, Fla., absorbed a string of elbows to the head as she tried to take Agapova down at the fence in the opening round. But she rallied in the second round to lock in a rear-raked choke that prompted referee Mark Smith to halt the bout

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Johnston scores, CF Montreal gets past Revolution 1-0

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Alistair Johnston scored in the 72nd minute and Sebastian Breza stopped three shots as CF Montreal earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday night. Both teams play next on Oct. 1. Montreal (18-9-5) hosts D.C. United and the Revolution (9-12-11) play Atlanta United. ___ The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar. The Associated Press

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Canada's Matt Campbell gives world No. 1 a scare in Amsterdam darts event

    AMSTERDAM — World No. 1 Gerwyn (The Iceman) Price of Wales survived a scare from Canadian Matt (Ginja Ninja) Campbell before prevailing 6-5 Saturday to advance to the quarterfinals of the 300,000-pound ($454,535) Jack’s World Series of Darts Finals. Price, who won the tournament in 2020, ranks first in the Professional Darts Corp (PDC) Order of Merit. Cambell, a 32-year-old Hamilton native who is a welder by trade, stands 85th on that list. In reaching the second round, Campbell earned a cheque

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Minor leaguers form union, 17 days after organizing began

    NEW YORK (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association became the bargaining agent for more than 5,500 minor leaguers on Wednesday, completing a lightning fast organization campaign that launched just 17 days earlier. Minor leaguers, who earn as little as $10,400 per season, are expected to negotiate for an initial collective bargaining agreement during the offseason. Martin Scheinman, the sport’s independent arbitrator, notified Major League Baseball and the union that a majority of the