King thanks former HMS Bronington shipmates on morning of Coronation

The then Prince Charles on board the HMS Bronington in November 1976 - PA

The King sent a letter to his former crew mates on the morning of his Coronation to thank them for their professionalism, good humour and the “strong bonds” they forged, it has emerged.

His Majesty wrote to all the individuals who served under him when he was in command of the minesweeper HMS Bronington almost 50 years ago.

The King was in charge of the vessel between Feb 9 1976 and Dec 15 1976. The boat was decommissioned in 1988 and was one of the last wood-walled naval vessels, with a hull made of mahogany.

HMS Bronington was the crescendo of the King’s naval career, which started in 1971 as a rookie sub-lieutenant and ended after his command of the vessel.

But it seems the ten months aboard the boat made a lasting impression on the then Prince of Wales, as did his ship mates.

Rear Admiral Roy Clare, then a Lieutenant and the King’s second-in-command, revealed on Twitter during the Coronation that the King had sent him, and everyone else he served with on the HMS Bronington, a letter.

Letter

In it the King refers to himself as a “proud old Captain”, saying every person he served with “still stands out” in his mind.

The King added he was deeply grateful for the strong bonds forged at sea, and wished them all well on “this historic day”.

Rear Admiral Clare said he was “privileged to be his second in command” and called the King “a fine example of a leader who cares”.

The letter reads: “On the day of my Coronation I recall with the greatest nostalgia our service together on board Her Majesty’s Ship Bronington in 1976.

“It was an unbelievable forty-seven years ago and many of our shipmates have since crossed the bar, but each person still stands out in my mind.

“The many successes of our operations in the fleet were in the best traditions of the Royal Navy and widely acknowledged at the time.

“As your proud old Captain, I admired your professionalism , close-knit teamwork and unfailingly robust good humour.

“I remain deeply grateful to you for all the strong bonds we forged, and I send you my warmest good wishes on this historic day.”

Before signing the letter as Charles R, His Majesty added “Splice the Mainbrace!”, an order for naval personnel to be given a tot of rum, which can only be given by a handful of senior figures and is often used to mark major events such as Jubilees and the births of Royal children.

Prince Charles, as Captain of HMS Bronington, giving orders during a mine counter measure exercise in the Firth of Forth, Scotland - Hulton Royals Collection

Petty Officer John Friar served on five ton-class minesweepers, and two other vessels during his career, including the Bronington.

He served under the King, who he knew as Lieutenant Wales, and said His Majesty was “without doubt the best ship handler”.

“If he had been rubbish, I would say so,” he added.

However, he mentioned the King’s life at sea was not always smooth sailing, with sea sickness occasionally a concern for His Majesty.

“He was not a good sailor in that he got very seasick, but then again, so did Nelson,” he said.