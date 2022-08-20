New king of South Africa's Zulu nation dismisses challengers

  • King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini looks on, during a coronation event, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. South Africa’s ethnic Zulu nation hosted a coronation event for its new traditional king amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died from a diabetes-related illness in March last year, will undergo the traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal village) to mark his installation as the new leader of the Zulu nation. (AP Photo)
    1/5

    South Africa Zulu King Coronation

    King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini looks on, during a coronation event, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. South Africa’s ethnic Zulu nation hosted a coronation event for its new traditional king amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died from a diabetes-related illness in March last year, will undergo the traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal village) to mark his installation as the new leader of the Zulu nation. (AP Photo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A woman wears traditional headgear and necklace, during King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini coronation, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. South Africa’s ethnic Zulu nation hosted a coronation event for its new traditional king amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died from a diabetes-related illness in March last year, will undergo the traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal village) to mark his installation as the new leader of the Zulu nation. (AP Photo)
    2/5

    South Africa Zulu King Coronation

    A woman wears traditional headgear and necklace, during King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini coronation, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. South Africa’s ethnic Zulu nation hosted a coronation event for its new traditional king amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died from a diabetes-related illness in March last year, will undergo the traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal village) to mark his installation as the new leader of the Zulu nation. (AP Photo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Women wear traditional dress, with cloth with the image of King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, during his coronation, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. South Africa’s ethnic Zulu nation hosted a coronation event for its new traditional king amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died from a diabetes-related illness in March last year, will undergo the traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal village) to mark his installation as the new leader of the Zulu nation. (AP Photo)
    3/5

    South Africa Zulu King Coronation

    Women wear traditional dress, with cloth with the image of King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, during his coronation, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. South Africa’s ethnic Zulu nation hosted a coronation event for its new traditional king amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died from a diabetes-related illness in March last year, will undergo the traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal village) to mark his installation as the new leader of the Zulu nation. (AP Photo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A Zulu man sings and dances at King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini's coronation event, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. South Africa’s ethnic Zulu nation hosted a coronation event for its new traditional king amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died from a diabetes-related illness in March last year, will undergo the traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal village) to mark his installation as the new leader of the Zulu nation. (AP Photo)
    4/5

    South Africa Zulu King Coronation

    A Zulu man sings and dances at King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini's coronation event, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. South Africa’s ethnic Zulu nation hosted a coronation event for its new traditional king amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died from a diabetes-related illness in March last year, will undergo the traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal village) to mark his installation as the new leader of the Zulu nation. (AP Photo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • A cow is slaughtered for King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini's coronation, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. South Africa’s ethnic Zulu nation hosted a coronation event for its new traditional king amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died from a diabetes-related illness in March last year, will undergo the traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal village) to mark his installation as the new leader of the Zulu nation. (AP Photo)
    5/5

    South Africa Zulu King Coronation

    A cow is slaughtered for King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini's coronation, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. South Africa’s ethnic Zulu nation hosted a coronation event for its new traditional king amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died from a diabetes-related illness in March last year, will undergo the traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal village) to mark his installation as the new leader of the Zulu nation. (AP Photo)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini looks on, during a coronation event, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. South Africa’s ethnic Zulu nation hosted a coronation event for its new traditional king amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died from a diabetes-related illness in March last year, will undergo the traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal village) to mark his installation as the new leader of the Zulu nation. (AP Photo)
A woman wears traditional headgear and necklace, during King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini coronation, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. South Africa’s ethnic Zulu nation hosted a coronation event for its new traditional king amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died from a diabetes-related illness in March last year, will undergo the traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal village) to mark his installation as the new leader of the Zulu nation. (AP Photo)
Women wear traditional dress, with cloth with the image of King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, during his coronation, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. South Africa’s ethnic Zulu nation hosted a coronation event for its new traditional king amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died from a diabetes-related illness in March last year, will undergo the traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal village) to mark his installation as the new leader of the Zulu nation. (AP Photo)
A Zulu man sings and dances at King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini's coronation event, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. South Africa’s ethnic Zulu nation hosted a coronation event for its new traditional king amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died from a diabetes-related illness in March last year, will undergo the traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal village) to mark his installation as the new leader of the Zulu nation. (AP Photo)
A cow is slaughtered for King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini's coronation, at KwaKhangelamankengane Royal Palace in Nongoma, South Africa. Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. South Africa’s ethnic Zulu nation hosted a coronation event for its new traditional king amid internal divisions that have threatened to tear the royal family apart. King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini, a son of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini who died from a diabetes-related illness in March last year, will undergo the traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal village) to mark his installation as the new leader of the Zulu nation. (AP Photo)
MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
·3 min read

KWANONGOMA, South Africa (AP) — The new king of South Africa’s Zulu nation Misuzulu kaZwelithini was enthroned in a colorful ceremony Saturday before hundreds of supporters in a rural part of KwaZulu-Natal province.

The king dismissed those challenging his right to the throne in his first public comments on the issue. He was crowned as the traditional leader of the Zulu nation, although some members of the royal family dispute his right to succeed his late father King Goodwill Zwelithini.

Some members of the family prefer an older brother and a different group supports another brother. The late king had six wives and several sons. After the king died last year, Misuzulu kaZwelithini mother served as the regent for just a month before she died but in her will she named her son to be the next king. This is regarded by many as the strongest claim to the Zulu throne.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has recognized Misuzulu kaZwelithini as the rightful heir to the Zulu throne. Ramaphosa is set to present him with an official certificate pronouncing him the king of the Zulu people at a ceremony later this year.

Misuzulu kaZwelithini addressed about 1,000 supporters after undergoing a traditional ritual known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the royal cattle enclosure) to mark the beginning of his reign as king.

“I know that you are aware of the state of the royal family in recent times. I request that whatever you hear in the media, and the comments being made by those disputing the throne, you should hear them but you should not listen to them,” said Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

He called for unity among the Zulu nation and thanked Ramaphosa for his support.

The ceremony and celebrations were colorful displays of Zulu culture where hundreds of people dressed in traditional regalia.

Women wearing beads, skirts and hats ululated and sang Zulu hymns and slogans as they awaited the arrival of the new king.

Cheers rose in the air as Misuzulu kaZwelithini entered the main enclosure at the palace where he was handed a sharp, gold-plated scepter and received congratulatory messages from elders of the Zulu nation.

Hundreds of male Zulu warriors known as amabutho wielded traditional shields, spears and sticks as they chanted and marched into the royal palace to pledge their allegiance to their new leader.

Throughout the day men slaughtered an estimated 50 cattle, while women cooked the meat and other foods and brewed traditional sorghum beer for the celebratory feast.

The event, widely viewed as the installment or coronation of the new king, was also attended by traditional leaders from other South African ethnic groups and representatives of other nationalities who trace their origins to the Zulu nation, including communities from Zambia and Malawi.

The Zulu ethnic group is South Africa’s largest with more than 12 million people who are mainly located in the province of KwaZulu-Natal. They are acknowledged for their fierce resistance to British colonialism under King Shaka Zulu in the early 1800s.

As the leader of the Zulu nation that has control over about 10,810 square miles of land in KwaZulu-Natal province, the king is arguably the most influential traditional leader in South Africa.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Joy Drop: Nunavut wrestler shows the power of communities that invest in athletes

    As the last few weeks of summer go by, joys are abundant. The sounds of laughter on patios, the roaring of oceans, or the stillness of a quiet summer evening is truly something we have been lucky to experience. I hope that blooming herbs, bright flowers, and lots of ice cream are punctuating your beautiful summer. With August comes the promise of fall, the beginnings of league play but also the end of one of the hottest leagues running: the WNBA. The playoffs have begun! This is the last season

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • Five years later, Sarah Potomak back on women's world hockey championship roster

    CALGARY — Sarah Potomak kept faith she could wear the Maple Leaf again, despite feeling the uncertainty that comes with rejection. The 24-year-old forward from Aldergrove, B.C., will play for Canada in the women's world hockey championship Aug. 25 to Sept. 4 in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. When Potomak made her world championship debut in 2017 in Plymouth, Mich., Canada's youngest player at 19 scored twice and assisted on another goal in five games. She was also the first B.C. player in t

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • QB Rourke injures foot as Lions extend win streak with 28-10 victory over Roughriders

    REGINA — Nathan Rourke’s amazing season hit a bump in the road on Friday night when the B.C. Lions quarterback was injured in a 28-10 CFL victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The 24-year-old quarterback went down early in the fourth quarter with an injury to his right foot after he was sacked by Saskatchewan defensive lineman Pete Robertson. Lions head coach Campbell left no room for speculation, insisting there is little known without further evaluations. “We’re just not going to know unt

  • Eugenie Bouchard happy to feel the burn after successful return to tennis

    VANCOUVER — Her first match left her exhausted physically and mentally, but Eugenie Bouchard couldn’t be happier. After a 17-month layoff recovering from right shoulder surgery the native of Westmount, Que., is back playing tennis at the Odlum Brown VanOpen. "The goal of surgery and coming back is to be able to play exactly how I want to and how I was playing before,” the 28-year-old former world No. 5 said Monday. "This is what we do as athletes. The point is not to practice all the time, the p