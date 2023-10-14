King’s shoemaker criticises Rishi Sunak’s tourist tax as losses continue

King Charles visited the shoemaker's Northampton factory in 2019 - PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

The chief executive of Britain’s oldest shoemaker has blamed Rishi Sunak’s controversial “tourist tax” for holding back its recovery since the pandemic, after auditors warned about its future.

Auditors said there was a “material uncertainty” over Tricker’s “ability to continue as a going concern” after the 194 year-old business posted a pre-tax loss of £311,365 in 2022, despite sales rising by £1.5m to £6.3m.

Tricker’s is Britain’s oldest shoemaker and has a royal warrant to supply the King Charles under his former moniker the Prince of Wales. The King has previously visited the Northampton shoe factory where it does its manufacturing.

The company’s managing director, Martin Mason, blamed last year’s performance on lower sales at its flagship London store as a result of the so-called “tourist tax”.

He told the Telegraph: “One of the main areas that we lost turnover in 2022, and haven’t recovered our turnover back to where it was, is very much down to retail and the fact that in 2021, the Government stopped the tax-free shopping.”

Previously, travellers could claim back the VAT paid on shopping in the UK. The tax break encouraged tourists to shop and was particularly beneficial to luxury companies who sold expensive goods that incurred a high headline tax cost.

However, tax free shopping was scrapped by Rishi Sunak in 2021, when he was Chancellor of the Exchequer.

The policy has prompted a backlash from Britain’s luxury industry, which has dubbed the change a “tourist tax”.

The chief executives of businesses including Mulberry and Harrods have warned that the end of VAT-free shopping means London is losing out to rival European cities such as Paris, Milan and Madrid, where tax-free shopping is still available.

Mr Mason said: “I think those cities probably can’t believe their luck. If the tax-free shopping hadn’t been withdrawn, sales levels in London would have returned to pre-pandemic [levels]. I’m convinced of that.”

Tricker’s was a beneficiary of tax-free shopping, with a pair of its shoes costing upwards of £485.

It has been battling to recover from the pandemic, losing £726,764 in 2021.

Mr Mason said: “2020 and 21 were incredibly difficult. Most of our customers were closed globally around the world.

“Every market we were selling to basically had different periods of lockdown, so nobody was open. Therefore, nobody was buying as many pairs of shoes as they did before. So we had a major downturn in turnover in 2020 and 2021. We only started to really see a good recovery in 2022.”

He added: “Sales are looking pretty good for [2023]. We’re over 20pc up on 2022. But actually, more importantly, year to date, we’re ahead of pre-pandemic levels. So that’s quite a milestone.”

Founded in 1829 by Joseph Tricker, the company’s shoes are entirely handmade, taking an average of eight weeks to finish. As well as its store on London’s Jermyn Street, it runs outlets in Tokyo and Shanghai. Around 80pc of its shoes are exported.

Mr Mason said Tricker’s had raised its prices by around 10pc over the last year as the cost of doing business soared.

He said: “The cost of shipping, the cost of leather, the cost of the components, that’s all gone up. So that really is just reflective of inflation we’ve had to bear as a factory.”

