King searches for new garden plants after rabbit problem

The King is known to be a 'keen gardener' - Reuters

The King searched for replacement plants for his garden at the Chelsea Flower Show after they were eaten by rabbits.

When Charles III stopped at designer Jane Porter’s garden Choose Love, a lavender sage plant – salvia lavandulifolia – with delicate purple flowers caught his eye.

The designer created the garden for the Choose Love charity, which supports asylum seekers across the globe, and featured plants like old variety of roses from the Middle East or irises from north Africa that those seeking sanctuary would recognise.

She said afterwards: “He was really interested in one of the plants we’ve got because at Highgrove something’s being eaten by rabbits and he wants to replace it.

“I love that, that’s brilliant, he’s such a keen gardener. I’m sure he would have his eye out for all sorts of things – he was very knowledgeable about everything in the garden.”

King Charles at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show - Reuters

The King and Queen visited the show along with the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and Princess Alexandra.

The Queen, 75, was particularly taken by a swing seat in the London Square Community Garden, saying as she tried it out: “This is just right to take the weight off your feet. I can’t resist.”

Queen Camilla was accompanied by her sister, Annabel Elliot, daughter, Laura Lopes, son-in-law Harry Lopes and two of her Queen’s Companions: Lady Lansdowne and Jane Westenholz, a baroness and former model who she calls “Lofty”.

Queen Camilla smells roses at Chelsea Flower Show - Getty Images

Horticultural medal presented

The King presented a new horticultural medal honouring his mother, Elizabeth II, to its first recipients.

The Elizabeth Medal of Honour was awarded to a Tory peer, a Dutch garden designer and an environmental activist in a garden designed in memory of the late Queen at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

The medal, which recognises a commitment to championing horticulture, will be confined to 70 recipients at any one time, in honour of the late Queen’s 70-year reign.

It will celebrate the work of British non-horticulturalists and international horticultural and non-horticulturalists who have made a significant impact on the advancement of science, art or practice of horticulture for the benefit of all generations and the environment.

Story continues

RHS President Keith Weed said of the new medal: "The Royal Horticultural Society was exceptionally fortunate to have Her Majesty as our patron throughout her reign.

“This award celebrates both Her Majesty's glorious reign and the work she did to raise the profile of UK horticulture both nationally and internationally through her visits to RHS Chelsea Flower Show and wider work.

“It is a great honour that Their Majesties The King and Queen have presented the first Elizabeth Medal of Honour to the three recipients today. Piet Oudolf, the Right Honourable tho Baronoss Janet Fookes DBE and Judy Ling Wong CBE are all extremely worthy of the award and we thank them for all they have done and continue to do to promote the power of gardening and plants.”

King Charles III and Queen Camilla speak with Janet Fookes (left), Piet Oudolf and Judy Ling Wong after awarding them with the Elizabeth Medal of Honour Award - PA

The first recipients are Baroness Fookes, 87, who chairs an all-party parliamentary group on gardening and horticulture, Piet Oudolf, 78, a Dutch landscape designer who has been described as the Mick Jagger of the gardening world, and Judy Ling Wong, 73, a sustainability campaigner.

The medals were presented by the King in the Garden of Royal Reflection and Celebration at the Chelsea Flower Show.

The garden incorporates some of the late Queen’s favourite plants, with light pinks and whites against a backdrop of greenery, alongside the purples and blues which are favoured by the King.

The plants were sourced from growers with long standing connections to both the late Queen and her elder son.

The Elizabeth Medal of Honour will join the Victoria Medal of Honour, which was established in 1897, with the consent of Queen Victoria, to enable the RHS Council to confer the highest possible honour and recognition to British horticulturists.

To recognise the duration of Queen Victoria's reign, only 63 medals may be held at any one time.

In 2009, the King was awarded the medal by his mother.