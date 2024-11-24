King scores 19 as Northeastern takes down FGCU 59-55

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Rashad King's 19 points helped Northeastern defeat FGCU 59-55 on Saturday.

King had eight rebounds for the Huskies (5-1). Masai Troutman shot 6 of 10 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 17 points. Harold Woods finished 4 of 13 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Eagles (1-5) were led in scoring by Dallion Johnson, who finished with 18 points. Rory Stewart added 13 points and eight rebounds for FGCU. Jevin Muniz also had seven points, seven rebounds and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press