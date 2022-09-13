King’s royal tartan worn at Queen’s vigil was sign of love for Scotland – expert

Rebecca McCurdy, PA Scotland
·3 min read

A historic tartan worn by the King as he stood vigil by the Queen’s coffin was a “sign of respect” and love for Scotland, an expert has said.

The monarch wore the Prince Charles Edward Stewart – or Stuart – tartan on his visit to the Scottish Parliament and St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday.

Charles was visiting Scotland as his first engagement in the country as King following the death of the Queen last week, aged 96.

He visited the Palace of Holyroodhouse for a ceremony of the keys before joining the procession of his mother’s coffin up the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral, where it lay in rest for 24 hours.

The monarch then donned his beloved tartan to pay tribute to his mother at the Scottish Parliament before attending the vigil at the ancient cathedral.

The sett is a variation of the Royal Stewart tartan – a favourite of Elizabeth II – and dates back to the early 19th century.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at St Giles’ Cathedral (Jane Barlow/PA)

The defining difference to the Royal Stewart is the reduced red squares.

Its origins date back to the House of Stewart, according to the Scottish Register of Tartans (SRT).

The ancient design was first worn by King George IV on his visit north of the border in 1822 – the first from a reigning monarch in almost two centuries.

Later in the 1800s, it was warn as the regimental tartan by the 72nd Duke of Albany’s Own, the SRT said.

Kiltmaker Gordon Nicolson – whose Royal Mile store has made University of Edinburgh and the John Muir Way tartans – said the King’s choice of tartan was in homage to his love for the country.

Charles, a keen historian is a patrol of the Scottish Tartan Authority and is known for donning many kilts, including the Balmoral Tartan and the Stewart Hunting.

Mr Nicolson said: “The King obviously had a couple of outfits on yesterday but when he went to parliament and St Giles’ he chose to wear his tartan kilt outfit which shows the respect he has got when he comes up to Scotland.

“He does wear many different kilts when he is out and about and if he gets a few good comments on it then that will maybe knock it up the batting order for what he will choose to wear.

“The King choosing to wear a tartan that is more accessible to other people may be a statement.”

Coronavirus – Mon Jun 29, 2020
Gordon Nicolson from Nicolson Kiltmakers in Edinburgh has given insight into the monarch’s tartan choices (Mark Runnacles/PA)

While admirers of the King’s traditional Scottish dress may wish to wear their own version of the Prince Charles Edward Stewart – its rareness means it has to be specially woven due to its unusual patterns.

But Mr Nicolson said some suppliers may choose to make their own if its popularity increases due to the monarch’s display.

The Balmoral Tartan, in contrast, is restricted to the royal family and piper to the sovereign.

Queen Elizabeth II death
King Charles III leaves the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Nicolson added: “Charles is an icon and a kilt wearer. I think we will possibly get people coming in to choose it because it is a nice tartan.

“It’s not restricted like the Balmoral Tartan so anyone can wear it and it makes it more accessible because it means that if someone did want to follow King Charles then they can because it’s not restricted.

“People would have to request it to be woven if they wanted to wear it.

“But on the back of the King wearing it, it could become popular and some mills might actually weave it and keep it in stock.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Players shed new light on memorable Canada-Soviet Summit Series in "1972" book

    Every time there's a Summit Series anniversary, hockey fans are reminded of Canada's thrilling comeback victory over the Soviet Union and Paul Henderson's where-were-you-when Game 8 winner. While many cherish the memories from that 1972 showdown, it remains somewhat difficult for others to reflect on it. Alexander Yakushev, who led the Soviet Union with seven goals in the series, has a videotape of all eight games that has remained on a shelf at his home for years. He has never watched it and do

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Toronto Arrows add size, experience in New Zealand forward Micaiah Torrance-Read

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows added size and experience Thursday, signing New Zealand forward Micaiah Torrance-Read for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. The six-foot-five, 250-pound lock is currently in his third season with Manawatu, having made 25 appearances (22 starts) for the Turbos in New Zealand's National Provincial Championship (NPC) since 2020. “Micaiah is a big, straightforward lock who does the type of work we are looking for and is a total pro in his approach to the game,” Arrows

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Panthers' Aaron Ekblad opens up about 'shock' Florida-Calgary blockbuster trade

    Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad has had a whirlwind few months after seeing two longtime teammates and friends traded away in a summer blockbuster deal.

  • Blue Jays stars Guerrero Jr., Hernandez 'were born to have this friendship'

    The relationship between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez goes well beyond the baseball diamond.

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • CF Montreal books ticket to playoffs behind thrilling 2-2 draw against Columbus

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal have booked their first trip to the post-season since 2016 with a dramatic 2-2 draw against the Columbus Crew on Friday night. Victor Wanyama scored in the 89th minute and Zachary Brault-Guillard scored in stoppage time to even the score and allow Montreal (16-9-5) to pick up one point. Jonathan Mensah and Lucas Zelarayán scored for Columbus (9-6-14). Columbus caught Montreal off guard early in the game, getting on the front foot immediately. With star signing Cucho Hernan

  • Forward Nick Suzuki named captain of the Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki is the new captain of the Montreal Canadiens. Coach Martin St-Louis made the announcement Monday morning as part of the team's annual golf tournament at the Laval-sur-le-Lac golf club. "It's a true honour for me and a privilege. This team's headed in a great direction, and I couldn't be more excited to be the captain and represent the team," Suzuki told reporters. "It means a lot, just to see the respect the management, teammates, (and) coaches have for me. I know it's a b

  • Former NFLer Hassell hopes to give Bombers a lift in Banjo Bowl battle with Riders

    WINNIPEG — J.T. Hassell is ready to prove once again that a birth defect won’t keep him from playing professional football. The defensive back from Titusville, Fla., who was born with only two fingers on his left hand, joined the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ practice roster on Tuesday but didn’t stay there for long because of injuries. Hassell will get into his first CFL game Saturday afternoon when Winnipeg (11-1) hosts the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-6) in the sold-out Banjo Bowl at IG Field. He’ll

  • Redblacks hoping for elusive home win when they host Argonauts this weekend

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks find themselves in unfamiliar territory, and it feels pretty good. For the first time this season, Ottawa (3-8-0) is riding a two-game winning streak and would love nothing more than to extend that streak and finally give Redblacks fans an elusive home win, when they host the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday. "We've got to make sure we handle our business," said Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice. "We have to make sure we play and not think about winning the last two games.

  • Queen Elizabeth took her horse racing seriously when she attended Queen's Plate

    There are certainly worse people to be cornered by at a social reception than Queen Elizabeth II. But there Jim Lawson was, in a small boardroom at Toronto's Woodbine racetrack, hours before the 2010 running of the Queen's Plate horse race. "She knew that our family had a horse in the race that day and she pulled me aside — and I will never forget this — she wanted to talk about horse breeding and she wanted to know my family's history in the sport," recalled Lawson, now the CEO at Woodbine. Law

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Ewing's 5 straight birdies leads to LPGA win in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing ran off five straight on the back nine Sunday and closed with a 7-under 65 to hold off Xiyu Lin and win the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati. Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish all year. The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes fo

  • Jays score early, often in 11-7 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBIs, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run homer as Toronto’s bottom of the order led an early onslaught in an 11-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. All 11 Blue Jays runs came in the first four innings, helping Kevin Gausman to his fourth consecutive win. The Blue Jays are a season-best 18 games over .500 and pulled within one-half