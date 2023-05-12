King releases coronation portrait with heirs Prince William and Prince George

(Hugo Burnand/Royal Household 2023/PA Wire)

The King has marked his coronation with a new photograph of himself and his two heirs, the Prince of Wales and Prince George.

The picture of Charles, alongside his son Prince William and grandson Prince George, was taken in Buckingham Palace’s throne room on the day he was crowned, Saturday May 6.

The King sits in the centre on one of a pair of 1902 throne chairs which were made for the future King George V and Queen Mary for use at the coronation of King Edward VII and also used in the background of the 1937 coronation of King George VI.

Charles and Queen Camilla used the throne chairs at Westminster Hall to receive addresses from both Houses of Parliament last year.

The King is pictured wearing the Robe of Estate and the Imperial State Crown, and holding the Sovereign’s Orb and Sovereign’s Sceptre with Cross.

In the photograph, William and George are stood either side of the King and smiling.

Another picture was released on Friday, showing Charles and Camilla with their Pages of Honour and Ladies in Attendance.

Also taken in Buckingham Palace’s throne room on the day of the coronation, the King is once again wearing his Robe of Estate and Imperial State Crown.

The Queen is pictured wearing Queen Mary’s crown and Robe of Estate.

The second photograph features a smiling Prince George, as well the Queen’s grandsons Freddy Parker Bowles, Gus Lopes and Louis Lopes and great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

Next to Queen Camilla stands her sister Annabel Elliot and next to the King is the Marchioness of Landsdowne – who was appointed to the Royal Household as a Queen’s companion in 2022.

The remaining three Pages of Honour, Ralph Tollemache, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley and Nicholas Barclay are stood on the far left of the photograph.

The photographs were taken by Hugh Burnard, who also took Charles and Camilla’s wedding pictures in 2005.

The two newly released photographs follow a series of portraits which were released on Monday May 8.

The King and Queen called the nation’s support “the greatest possible coronation gift” as they released them.

King Charles issued a statement following the three-day festivities, re-pledging to a life of service and thanking “countless people” who worked tirelessly to make sure coronation celebrations went smoothly.

He added: “To know that we have your support and encouragement, and to witness your kindness expressed in so many different ways, has been the greatest possible Coronation gift, as we now rededicate our lives to serving the people of the United Kingdom, the Realms and Commonwealth.”

The King also paid tribute to the “countless people who have given their time and dedication to ensuring that the celebrations in London, Windsor and further afield were as happy, safe and enjoyable as possible”.