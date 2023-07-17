New King and Queen of Wimbledon celebrate success at champions dinner

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Marketa Vondrousova (right) pose with their trophies. (Getty Images)

The new King and Queen of Centre Court celebrated their success at the Wimbledon Champions Dinner — but women’s winner Marketa Vondrousova kept her trainers on.

The Czech, 24, became the first unseeded woman to win the tournament when she defeated 28-year-old Tunisian Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4 on Saturday.

At Sunday night’s dinner, she swapped her tennis whites for a glamorous black gown which she teamed with her trainers.

Vondrousova was joined at the event by 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz, fresh from his triumph over Novak Djokovic, 36, in a gripping men’s final just a few hours earlier.

The annual champions’ ball is the long-standing finale to the tournament, with the Spaniard opting for a classic tuxedo and black tie.

His win over the reigning champion was watched by the Prince and Princess of Wales, their children George and Charlotte, as well as the King of Spain.

Stars including Emma Watson, Brad Pitt, Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig, Andrew Garfield and Tom Hiddleston were also in the crowd.

The victory means that Alcaraz is the first person outside of the “big four” — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Djokovic and Andy Murray — to win the men’s single title since 2002.

Vondrousova’s triumph was witnessed by her husband Stepan Simek. He had stayed home looking after the couple’s cat Frankie as she progressed through the tournament — but managed to make it to SW19 in time.

Sunday was their first wedding anniversary, which they celebrated with a date at the Champions Dinner.

Also celebrating were the family of Henry Searle, who on Sunday became the first British boys’ singles champion at Wimbledon since 1962.

The 17-year-old from Wolverhampton was backed by his own “barmy army” of supporters who wore matching T-shirts as he emulated Stanley Matthews, son of the Lizzie Edmonds, who triumphed 61 years ago.

In his winners’ press conference, Searle said it would be “pretty cool” to have the hill at Wimbledon renamed “Henry’s Hill” one day. His mother Emma said she was “hugely proud” of him, while first coach Amber Fellows added: “It was very surreal watching him lift the trophy, very emotional.”

Wolverhampton Lawn Tennis and Squash Club hosted a “rammed” screening of the match.