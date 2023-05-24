The King and Queen bring a little sunshine on a surprise Northern Ireland visit

King Charles - Chris Jackson/REUTERS

As Bring Me Sunshine blasted across the garden, the topiary danced, conical trees spun, and the King even did a little jig.

It was not your average ribbon cutting royal engagement, but His Majesty appeared to be in his element.

The King and Queen were in Newtownabbey, near Belfast, for the first stop on an unannounced two-day visit to Northern Ireland, their first joint visit outside London since the Coronation.

The couple officially opened a “whimsical” new Coronation garden, created very much with the monarch in mind.

Designed by award-winning gardener Diarmuid Gavin, it is described as a floral tapestry with classical architecture style, planted in a pollinator friendly and sustainable way to reflect some of the King’s great loves.

At its centre is an ornate three-floor pavilion topped by a crown and a spinning glitter ball, which the Queen said looked “just like the one of Strictly”. Bubbles floated up into the sky.

If not surreal enough, the garden’s signature feature is the dancing shrubbery that periodically performs to Pure Imagination from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory and Bring Me Sunshine by Morecambe and Wise.

King and Queen - Phil Noble/Reuters

The Queen, wearing a green dress by Anna Valentine, said she thought she was hallucinating when the trees started moving as both she and her husband giggled.

Having been serenaded by schoolchildren and cut the obligatory ribbon, the couple made their way through the garden before braving the central structure.

Once at the top, the King waved to the throng gathered below.

“Slight anxiety,” he admitted, as he peered gingerly over the edge. The Queen, perhaps wisely, stayed a pace or two behind.

It was a far cry from the couple’s last balcony moment, less than three weeks ago, when they waved joyfully from Buckingham Palace in their velvet robes and crowns. But it was very much back to the day job as they got on with the task at hand.

As the couple began to make their way back down from the viewing balcony, Bring Me Sunshine burst forth across the garden.

King and Queen - Phil Noble/Reuters

King and Queen - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The King beamed. He appeared on stage with Morecambe and Wise during a special Royal Charity Show in aid of the Queen's Jubilee Appeal in 1977 and is rumoured to have been such a fan that he was even prepared to appear in one of their shows, before the idea was quashed by nervous palace aides.

Elsewhere, the Coronation was very much the theme as the royals were shown a bespoke Coronation robe created by local textile artist Angela Turkington and featuring embroidered squares made by 22 local primary schools.

Mr Gavin accompanied the royal visitors around the garden, introducing them to those who had worked around the clock to build it.

“They were wonderful,” he said. “I got to spend a little bit of time with them, we went into the quiet garden with the water dancing and they were asking me where the plants came from, the idea behind the design, and they couldn’t have been nicer.”

The then Prince of Wales on stage with Morecambe and Wise during Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee in 1977 - PA

The King and Queen were told the garden marked the beginning of a new green initiative for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council.

While Camilla admitted the garden was not what she had expected, she described it as “absolutely lovely”.

The couple went on to Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, where they met pupils from a local primary school who took part in a competition to design coronation benches.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris hosted a brief private audience before they attended a garden party and planted a tree to mark the Coronation.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was among those in attendance.

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill did not attend but said representatives from the party would be present at events during the couple’s two-day visit.

Coronation garden - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The King and Queen last visited the province in September 2022, just days after the death of Elizabeth II, as part of a tour of UK regions.

On receiving a message of condolence from the Speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly, the King said of the late Queen: “In the years since she began her long life of public service, my mother saw Northern Ireland pass through momentous and historic changes.

“Through all those years, she never ceased to pray for the best of times for this place and for its people, whose stories she knew, whose sorrows our Family had felt, and for whom she had a great affection and regard.”