The King and Queen take their place in history just as he hoped: together

King Charles and Queen Camilla - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

First came the pomp and pageantry, then the ancient, most solemn ritual under the eyes of God.

As cries of “Vivat Rex Carolus” and “Vivat Regina Camilla” rang out in Westminster Abbey, the King and Queen took their place in the history books just as he had always hoped: together.

As man and wife, King and Queen, this was the moment they and millions watching around the world could finally embrace a new Carolean era.

For King Charles III, it was the most important and sacred ceremony of his long public life.

As Queen Camilla was crowned, he permitted himself a small smile of irrepressible emotion: the culmination of a long, and at one point unlikely, journey to their thrones.

Later, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, he paused to savour the moment as tens of thousands of wellwishers thronged to show their support with cries of “God Save the King” and “hip-hip hooray”.

It was the end of a day of very British ceremony, the likes of which have not been seen for 70 years.

Meticulously planned, as the King and his late mother would have expected, it wove together the mystique of rarely seen ancient rites with Union Flag-waving crowds in the mood for a party.

Wellwishers had been camping in the rain for days, flying from all over the world to see the first Coronation of most of their lifetimes.

From dawn, they packed away tents and dressed in the eccentric red, white and blue outfits that have become so synonymous with royal milestones.

Their first glimpse of the King and Queen in their full splendour came at 10.20am, through the windows of the Diamond Jubilee State Coach as it made its way from Buckingham Palace to the Abbey.

Looking serious, they appeared to be steeling themselves for what has been widely trailed in the press as their “day of destiny”, travelling with the King’s procession to the sounds of the Mounted Band of The Household Cavalry.

If Britain has become rather used to music and marching after a year of the Platinum Jubilee and the late Queen’s funeral, the ceremony itself offered something different.

Story continues

Over the course of two hours, the most formal of services drew on ancient tradition and Christian worship, balanced with a determined push for diversity and religious plurality to reflect a modern world.

The Prince of Wales paid homage to his father, promising to serve as his “liege man of life and limb” just as his grandfather had done for his grandmother so famously in 1953.

He sealed the ritual with a kiss on the cheek and murmured thanks from the King.

The three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales also took their place in the history books with their customary charm, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis holding hands as they arrived at the Abbey.

Prince George, aged nine, carried the King’s robes as page boy of honour, getting a glimpse of his own destiny as King one day in the distant future.

Five-year-old Louis, slightly older than Prince Charles had been at the Coronation of his own mother Queen Elizabeth II, stayed for most of the ceremony, disappearing discreetly after being caught yawning on camera before joining his family for the procession.

The Princess of Wales wore the deep blue and scarlet Royal Victorian Order mantle, a silver leaf-embroidered headpiece, and earrings once belonging to Diana, Princess of Wales, whose memory may have loomed in the minds of many watching the ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex toed the royal line for his brief visit back to Britain, singing dutifully from the third row of Abbey seating before flying back to his wife and children in California.

The Duke of York wore his Garter robes for a now-rare appearance in the public eye.

All delivered aloud the words: “God save King Charles. Long live King Charles. May the King live forever.”

The Archbishop of Canterbury, who had earlier confessed he had been practising with a replica crown on “everything which stood still long enough”, told the congregation: “We crown a King to serve.”

He performed the sacred moment of anointing behind a screen, befitting a moment intended to be between the King and God alone.

Just after midday, as the heavy St Edward’s Crown was placed on his head, King Charles III became the 40th reigning sovereign to be crowned at Westminster Abbey since 1066.