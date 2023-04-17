The King and Queen choose French-inspired dish for Coronation

The 'coronation quiche' chosen by the King and Queen - Buckingham Palace

It is the dish “personally chosen” by the King and Queen to mark their Coronation, but anyone expecting a classic British recipe might be surprised.

The couple have opted for a French-inspired quiche featuring spinach, broad beans, cheese and tarragon.

It will form the centrepiece of street parties up and down the country, inspiring friends and neighbours to join forces to celebrate the Coronation on May 6.

While taking inspiration from across the Channel may raise an eyebrow with some, others saw it as another symbol of the close ties between Brits and their French counterparts.

Manon Lagrève, the French cook who won The Great British Bake Off’s 2023 New Year Special, said the King and Queen had done their bit to boost Anglo-French relations.

She told The Telegraph: “I know it’s quite different to some other British dishes like Coronation Chicken sandwiches, so it’s interesting he’s chosen more of a French-inspired dish.

“But the great thing with quiche is that you can put any ingredients inside, so that’s where you can highlight the British produce.”

Ms Lagrève said asparagus, spinach, green peas and cheddar were the perfect ingredients for an English quiche.

“That’s what I would do to make it more British,” she added, joking that it was “good for the French and English friendship”.

The Coronation Quiche follows in the footsteps of Coronation Chicken, created for the late Queen’s celebration in 1953.

Royal insiders noted that the classic dish, which has become synonymous with the UK, was made using curry powder which was hardly British.

Some may argue that the couple should simply have titled their dish a “flan” instead.

While a quiche is traditionally a savoury dish made with egg, a British flan can be sweet or savoury, and does not have to include egg.

The Coronation quiche recipe was chosen by the King and Queen Consort in discussion with royal chef Mark Flanagan, who devised it.

The trio opted for a quiche as they felt it was a “good sharing dish” to take to a Coronation Big Lunch as it can be served hot or cold and is easily adapted to suit a wide variety of tastes and dietary requirements.

A royal source said the palace was looking forward to “collaborating with chefs and amateur cooks for suggestions on that front”.

The Coronation quiche is also said to be easy to make and does not require costly or hard to source ingredients.

A Buckingham Palace chef, dressed in a white uniform embroidered with the late Queen’s EIIR cypher, was shown making the quiche in a video posted on social media.

Although it has long been hailed as a French dish, the word “quiche” is said to come from the German word “kuchen”, with Quiche Lorraine originating in the German-controlled kingdom of Lothringen - now Lorraine in north-eastern France - in the 1500s.

Coronation chicken was invented ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s 1953 coronation by Le Cordon Bleu cookery school founders Constance Spry and Rosemary Hume.

Originally called “poulet reine Elizabeth”, it involved mixing cooked chicken with a simple curried mayonnaise dressing. It involved curry powder as fresh curry spices were almost impossible to find in post-war Britain.

It is said to have been inspired by jubilee chicken, a dish prepared for the silver jubilee of George V in 1935.

The late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was celebrated with a Platinum Pudding, the winning recipe in a nationwide competition that is made with lemon swiss roll and Amaretti trifle.