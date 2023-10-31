King and Queen greeted by Kenyan president at start of four-day state visit

King Charles walks past a guard of honour during the ceremonial welcome at State House in Nairobi - CHRIS JACKSON COLLECTION

The King and Queen today enjoyed a ceremonial welcome to Kenya.

The couple were greeted at State House in Nairobi by President Dr William Ruto and Rachel Ruto, the first lady, before making their way down a red carpet.

The Queen paid tribute to Elizabeth II, who was staying at Kenya’s Treetops Hotel when she became Queen in 1952, by wearing a diamond oyster brooch that belonged to her late mother-in-law, with a white crepe silk dress by Anna Valentine.

Their Majesties arrived in Kenya on Monday ahead of the four-day state visit, their first to a Commonwealth country.

The Queen and Rachel Ruto, the first lady of the Republic of Kenya, during a bilateral meeting at State House - CHRIS JACKSON COLLECTION

It comes as the East African nation prepares to celebrate the 60th anniversary of its independence from Britain.

Later, they will each lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior at Uhuru Gardens, where they will also view the Mugomo fig tree, planted at the spot where the Union Jack flag was lowered and the Kenyan flag raised in December 1963.

The King with President Dr William Ruto in the State House in Nairobi - SAMIR HUSSEIN/WIREIMAGE

They will also tour a new museum dedicated to Kenya’s history.

At State House, President Ruto presented the chief of the Kenyan defence forces and commanders of the army, air force and navy.

Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth II) and Prince Philip on a bridge in the gardens at Sagana Lodge in Kenya in 1952 - DMITRI KESSEL/GETTY IMAGES

The King then joined the President on the dais, as a guard of honour conducted a royal salute. The Kenya defence forces band played the UK and Kenyan national anthems followed by a twenty-one gun salute.

The King and Queen then planted two native trees, before signing the guestbook.

