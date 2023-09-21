King and Queen in France latest: Charles to make historic French Senate address

King Charles prepares to address Senators and members of the National Assembly at the French Senate in Paris - EMMANUEL DUNAND/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles will become the first member of the Royal family to address the French Senate on the floor of the chamber on Thursday morning.

Charles will speak partly in French during his historic senate address, having impressed the Germans by switching effortlessly between two languages when he spoke at the Bundestag in Berlin in March.

Elizabeth II addressed the French Senate in 2004, but she did so from the Salle des Conferences, which adjoins the main chamber.

The King and Queen were “enormously touched” to be given a “magnificent welcome” as they arrived in Paris on Wednesday for their first state visit to France.

As His Majesty addressed guests gathered in the Hall of Mirrors for a lavish state banquet, he said the visit - postponed from March - had been “worth the wait”.

An introduction fit for a king

King Charles has just been given a lavish introduction on the chamber floor and is about to begin speaking.

In pictures: King Charles arrives at French senate

President of the French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet (R) and France's Senate President Gerard Larcher (L) greet King Charles - EMMANUEL DUNAND/POOL/AFP

The weather is rainy in Paris this morning - EMMANUEL DUNAND/Pool via REUTERS

King Charles's speech is due to begin shortly

The French senate in Paris are assembled and waiting to hear from the monarch.

His historic speech is due to begin imminently - stay here for the latest updates.

State visit was delayed because of protests

France was supposed to be King Charles’s first state visit as monarch, but it was cancelled at last minute by Emmanuel Macron, the French president, owing to increasingly violent clashes over his decision to force through pension reforms.

A tour of Paris and Bordeaux was originally due to take place in March, as part of the Government’s “wider strategy” to foster historic ties with Europe.

It was due to coincide with the formal adoption of the Windsor Framework, the new Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, which was formally signed on Friday.

But its cancellation left the UK’s reset with the EU in disarray.

While it is now going ahead six months later, the King has now completed two other state visits in that time - to Germany and Romania.

Heavy rain lashes down as King and Queen arrive

The King will today address the French senate in Paris - the first member of the Royal family to do so, our Royal Editor Victoria Ward writes.

Charles, 74, will make history as the only British monarch to speak inside the senate chamber.

He is expected to speak in French as he hails the close friendship between the UK and France and also pays tribute to his late mother.

Elizabeth II addressed the French Senate in 2004, speaking from the Salle des Conferences, which adjoins the main chamber.

The King and Queen embark on the second day of their state visit in heavy rain.

As the King addresses the senate, the Queen will join forces with First Lady Brigitte Macron to launch a new Franco-British literary prize at the Bibliothèque Nationale de France.

They will later meet sports stars in Saint-Denis, where France is hosting the Rugby World Cup, and where the “wet weather plan” will be rolled out as much of the original plans had been scheduled for outside.

The King and Queen will be joined on the visit by First Lady Brigitte Macron as well as sports stars including Didier Drogba.

King to visit fire-ravaged Notre-Dame Cathedral

In another stop of the itinerary in France, King Charles will visit the fire-ravaged Notre-Dame Cathedral later on Thursday.

His Majesty will join President Macron in front of the cathedral to see the ongoing renovation work aimed at reopening the monument by the end of next year, after it was devastated by a fire in 2019.

“I look forward to visiting that magnificent cathedral ... to see how centuries-old crafts have been revived and passed onto apprentices who are helping to restore Notre-Dame to its former glory,” King Charles said in Versailles.

Monarch to meet sports stars after speech

Following the historic speech, the King and Queen are then due to meet sports stars in Saint-Denis, where France is hosting the Rugby World Cup, as part of their state visit which began on Wednesday.

Charles and Camilla will be joined for the visit by Brigitte Macron as well as sports personalities before visiting a coffee shop on the town square where they will meet beneficiaries of Objectif Emploi, an organisation in Saint-Denis that helps vulnerable young people to find careers, and representatives from The Prince’s Trust International.

King to be greeted with Guard of Honour

A Guard of Honour will line the King’s route to the Salle des Conferences where he will meet representatives from the Senate and National Assembly and sign the visitors’ book before entering the chamber to deliver his address.

Charles is the only British monarch ever to speak from the senate chamber, where he will remark on the close friendship between the UK and France.

