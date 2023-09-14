King and Queen ‘desperately saddened’ by ‘horrific’ Libya floods

(AP)

The King has said he and the Queen are “desperately saddened” after at least 5,100 people died and 7,000 were injured following “horrific” flooding in Libya.

Search teams continue to comb streets and wrecked buildings for bodies after two dams collapsed and unleashed a massive flash flood following Storm Daniel on Sunday.

The death toll is likely to rise as teams are still collecting bodies, officials said. At least 9,000 people are missing, but that number could drop as communications are restored.

Charles reaffirmed the UK’s support for the country in a message sent to the head of Libya’s Presidential Council, Dr Mohamed Menfi, on Wednesday evening.

It read: “Your Excellency, my wife and I are so desperately saddened by the devastating impact and loss of life caused by Storm Daniel and the subsequent floods.

“We mourn with all those who have lost their loved ones, and continue to pray for everyone whose lives and livelihoods have been affected by the horrific floods.

“I admire greatly all those who are engaged tirelessly in the rescue efforts in such dire conditions, and praise their selfless bravery.

“I know that my Government stands ready to support your needs. Charles R.”

His message comes after the UK Government announced support “worth up to £1 million”.

The Foreign Office said the funding was an “initial package” to provide assistance for those most affected by the devastation.

Britain and Germany have sent assistance including blankets, sleeping bags, sleeping mats, tents, water filters and generators.

Neighbouring Egypt, Algeria and Tunisia, as well as Turkey, Italy and the United Arab Emirates have sent rescue teams and aid.

The coastal city of Derna in the North African country was worst hit and has been difficult to access with the deluge destroying most roads. Aid workers who managed to reach the city reporting that thousands are still missing and tens of thousands left homeless.

As much as a quarter of Derna city has disappeared, emergency officials said, and at least 30,000 people were displaced.

“Bodies are everywhere, inside houses, in the streets, at sea. Wherever you go, you find dead men, women, and children,” Emad al-Falah, an aid worker from Benghazi, told Associated Press from Derna.

The city lies on a narrow coastal plain, under steep mountains. The only two usable roads from the south take a winding route through the mountains.

The country is divided by rival governments on the east and west, and there has been neglect of infrastructure in many areas.

Derna, about 560 miles east of the capital, Tripoli, is controlled by military commander Khalifa Hifter, who is allied with the eastern Libyan government.

The rival government in western Libya, based in Tripoli, is allied with other armed groups.

Derna was once a hub for extremist groups following the NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.