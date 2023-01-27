King and Queen Consort light candles to remember horrors of the Holocaust

Ted Hennessey, PA
·3 min read

The King and Queen Consort have lit candles at Buckingham Palace to remember those who suffered “such horrors” during the Holocaust.

On Friday morning, Charles and Camilla met with Dr Martin Stern who was taken to Nazi concentration camps during the Second World War as a young boy.

They lit two candles in remembrance of victims of genocide to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

After doing so, the King said: “I hope this will be one way of trying to remember all those poor people who had to suffer such horrors for so many years- and still do.”

Dr Stern, who was born to a Jewish father and non-Jewish mother, survived the Westerbork transit camp in the Netherlands and the Theresienstadt ghetto in northern Bohemia (now in the Czech Republic) after being taken away by officers at the age of five.

His father died in a separate camp in 1945, and his mother died due to an infection during childbirth in 1942.

He told PA: “We talked about the importance of education about the Holocaust and about other genocides.

“The King was very insistent on inquiring about other genocides as well, and so was the Queen Consort.

Holocaust Memorial Day
The King and the Queen Consort meet with Holocaust survivor Dr Martin Stern and a survivor of the Darfur genocide, Amouna Adam (Victoria Jones/PA)

“So, the importance of education the importance of starting that education at an early age.”

Speaking about the lighting of the candles, he added: “That is immensely important. The perpetrators would like that we would just forget about it, move on to other things so they get on quietly with doing more of their horrific crimes.

“Lighting a candle publicly is a marker that makes it hard for tyrants and state criminals to perpetuate their mass crimes quietly.”

Charles and Camilla also met with Amouna Adam, from the persecuted Fur tribe, who survived genocide in Darfur in western Sudan, as well as representatives of the Holocaust Memorial Day trust.

Holocaust Memorial Day
The King speaks to Amouna Adam while the Queen Consort chats with Dr Martin Stern (Victoria Jones/PA)

They discussed ongoing work to ensure the lessons learned during genocides are not forgotten.

Laura Marks, chair of the Holocaust Memorial Day trust, said: “What the King was able to offer us, to share with us, was his interest in both in the Holocaust, but also, in the other genocides and the work that he’s doing.

“And he’s been the patron of the Holocaust Memorial Day trust for many, many years as Prince of Wales, and we were talking to him about how important that is for us as a charity because it adds so much credibility and so much weight when a charity has as a patron like that.”

She added: “The King is so powerful, so important in being able to bring attention, focus attention on the dangers of hate speech, hatred today and he was just magnificent on that one.”

Victims of the Holocaust are remembered each year on January 27 – the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

The day is also used to remember the millions killed in subsequent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Latest Stories

  • King and Camilla meet Holocaust survivors and light candle

    The King and Queen Consort held an Audience at Buckingham Palace to mark Holocaust Memorial Day. Charles and Camilla spoke to two Holocaust survivors and lit candles. To commemorate the 78th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, London landmarks will also be lit up in purple and portraits of Holocaust survivors displayed on the screens at Piccadilly Circus.

  • Holocaust events ‘more important than ever’ in face of mass killings 78 years on

    Holocaust survivors, Cabinet ministers, MPs and faith leaders attended a Holocaust Memorial Day event in Westminster on Wednesday evening.

  • Woman, 42, who beat up 13-year-old boy when he 'pointed air rifle at boyfriend' avoids jail

    Lavinia Pinner punched, kicked, scratched and bit the teenager while banging his head against a wall when she thought he was threatening her partner outside the boy's home in Cheshire.

  • Idaho Vic’s Mom Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Attorney Who Dropped Her to Rep Kohberger

    News NationThe mother of Idaho murder victim Xana Kernodle said she feels “betrayed” after her lawyer, who had been representing her in court over drug-related charges, was forced to drop her in favor of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing her daughter and three others.In an interview Wednesday with NewsNation anchor Ashleigh Banfield, Cara Kernodle was asked how she reacted upon learning of the change.Kernodle said she only became aware of it through a friend who had seen it online rath

  • King Charles Wants Prince Andrew to ‘Just Go Away.’ Trouble Is, He Won’t

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / GettyKing Charles “just wants Andrew to go away,” a friend of Prince Andrew’s has told The Daily Beast—but all the evidence is that Andrew has no intention of departing public life quietly.Charles’ eagerness to separate his fortunes from his brother’s were made plain Thursday when it was reported that Andrew is to be evicted from the Buckingham Palace apartment that he has had use of since his twenties.A friend of Andrew’s, who has visited

  • Princess Charlene Steps Out with Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for Boat Burning Tradition

    Prince Albert missed the beginning of festivities celebrating Monaco's patron saint amid a third diagnosis of COVID-19 — but sported a mask for Friday's appearance

  • 'Great British Baking Show' Alum Kim-Joy Shows Off Her Colorful Kitchen Renovation

    "I want to live in a magical fairy kingdom," says Kim-Joy of her inspiration for her kitchen

  • Idaho murder victim’s mother says Bryan Kohberger lawyer had power of attorney over her as she slams ‘betrayal’

    Anne Taylor, who once represented slain University of Idaho student Xana Kernodle’s mother, is now representing Bryan Kohberger

  • Kendall Jenner fans divided over clip of model appearing to complain about Dubai

    Many viewers claimed the model was describing her previous trips to the UAE city

  • Prince Harry's First Big Appearance Since 'Spare' Will Be a Star-Studded Event

    The royal will join attendees including actress Issa Rae at a conference for BetterUp.

  • Princess Kate Wears the Perfect Hot Pink Coat During Charity Visit with Prince William

    The royals helped volunteers sort food donations for families in need.

  • Meghan Markle Made The Queen A Big Promise The First Time They Met

    The first time Meghan Markle met the Queen, she promised to put the Commonwealth's needs first, but ultimately had to prioritize her mental health.

  • Coronation Street airs Alya update after stabbing

    Coronation Street has aired an urgent Alya Nazir update after being stabbed by extremist Blake.

  • Jokic returns to Nuggets in New Orleans after 2-game absence

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nikola Jokic was back in Denver's starting lineup Tuesday night against New Orleans after missing the Nuggets' previous two games because of tightness in his left hamstring. The 7-foot center from Serbia is a two-time NBA MVP. He's averaging 25.1 points, 11 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season. His return comes against a Pelicans squad missing two if its top offensive players in Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Pelicans coach Willie Green said before tipoff that if Jokic re

  • Bucks get Antetokounmpo and Middleton back against Pistons

    DETROIT (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and three-time All-Star Khris Middleton in their lineup together for the first time in more than a month. Both forwards played the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Antetokounmpo had missed five straight games with a sore left knee. Middleton hadn’t played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee. Milwaukee selected Antetokounmpo No. 15 overall a decade ago. The native of Greece was the NBA's Most Improved Player award in hi

  • Canadian rugby women finish 11th while men place 14th at New Zealand Sevens

    HAMILTON, New Zealand — The Canadian women finished the HSBC New Zealand Sevens on a winning note Saturday, thumping Papua New Guinea 44-5 to place 11th. Canada, which came into the tournament in ninth place in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series standings after two events, got three tries from Bianca Farella and singles from Krissy Scurfield, Nakisa Levale, Fancy Bermudez Chavez, Renee Gonzalez and Shalaya Valenzuela against Papua New Guinea, an invitational side at the tournament. The Canadian

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Rahm outlasts rookie Thompson to win AmEx by 1 stroke

    LA QUINTA, Calif. (AP) — While Jon Rahm had plenty of chances to pump his right first after nice shots on Sunday, the look of relief on his face after holding off rookie Davis Thompson put into perspective his victory at The American Express. The Spanish star took advantage of mistakes by Thompson over the adventuresome final three holes and closed with a 4-under 68 to win by one stroke, his second PGA Tour win in as many starts this year. “I'm, in a weird way, glad that today went the way it we

  • 3 forwards Maple Leafs should target at NHL trade deadline

    The Maple Leafs don't have much cap space, but they still have options to improve their roster by the NHL trade deadline.

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd