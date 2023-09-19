The King and Queen to attend Michelin-status banquet inspired by tastes of Louis XIV

Anne-Sophie Pic, whose Maison Pic restaurant boasts three Michelin stars, devised the starter for the Versailles banquet - Ian Gavan/WireImage for Electrolux

The King and Queen will dine on lobster made by France’s only female chef to boast three Michelin stars for the same restaurant during a lavish banquet at the Palace of Versailles this week.

The royal couple are due to arrive in Paris on Wednesday for a three-day state visit that will also take in Bordeaux.

They will be guests of honour later that evening at a grand, black tie soirée held in their honour in the Hall of Mirrors.

The three-course meal has been painstakingly created over many months, with a different chef responsible for each course.

While the lobster starter – created by Anne-Sophie Pic, the recipient of 10 Michelin stars overall – was inspired by the tastes of Louis XIV, the raspberry dessert was a special request by Brigitte Macron, France’s first lady, and will be served on a white Sèvres porcelain plate with a blue edge, together comprising – by chance – the colours of the tricolour flag.

Anne-Sophie Pic's lobster dish carries a 'sail' that sits above the shellfish on the plate

The main course is a relatively “simple” dish of poached Bresse chicken, marinated in champagne with roasted corn and porcini gratin, created by French chef Yannick Alléno, who holds 15 Michelin stars across his 17 restaurants and is widely considered one of the world’s greatest culinary talents.

“When you serve so many people, you should never get involved in things that are too sophisticated, because not everyone has the same tastes,” he said.

“We must therefore favour simple things.”

Pierre Hermé is a world-leading pastry chef - Lucas Schifres/Pictobank

The 180 guests invited to the banquet are said to include the British actress Kristin Scott Thomas, who holds French citizenship, and Welsh novelist Ken Follet.

Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had lunch at the Palace of Versailles during their first state visit to France in 1957 and the King is said to “appreciate the idea of walking in his mother’s footsteps”.

Ms Pic revealed that she had originally opted for an asparagus-themed starter for the occasion but when the royal visit, which was due to take place in March, was postponed because of civil unrest over Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms, she had to change tack in order to chime with the season.

She also revealed she had taken inspiration from the tastes of Louis XIV to create her dish. “I was struck by the relationship he had with Jean-Baptiste de La Quintinie, who created the King’s vegetable garden by working on trellising techniques for fruit trees,” the chef told Paris Match.

“Louis XIV had asked him in particular to produce melon for him. The King also had this taste for the exotic, hence the sake and almond alcohol – both produced by the French – in the white butter.”

Three-course menu for Palace of Versailles banquet

Dessert will be the work of Pierre Hermé, the famed French pastry chef, who has reworked a version of one of his signature dishes called the Ispahan, based on raspberries served on a thin disc of macaroon and drizzled with a raspberry coulis.

Mr Hermé admitted that it was simply by chance that the dish resembled the tricolour. “I only saw the result when I assembled the plate during the on-site tests,” he said.

