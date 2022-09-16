The King proclaims his love for Wales as he hands princedom to William

Jack Hardy
King Charles gives a speech after receiving a Motion of Condolence at the Senedd in Cardiff - Andrew Matthews/Reuters
King Charles III has expressed “immense gratitude” for his time serving as Prince of Wales, as he told the Welsh Parliament that his son also held a deep love for the country.

In a speech to the Senedd in Cardiff, delivered partly in Welsh, the King said that Wales “could not have been closer” to the heart of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The monarch was responding to a motion of condolence offered by Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, who had said the late Queen’s reign was “unrivalled in its length and its reach”.

The occasion was not entirely free of acrimony, however, as a group of Welsh nationalists booed the new monarch as he left the Senedd. Their protests were soon drowned out by cheers.

A man held a placard during a protest outside Cardiff Castle during the visit of King Charles III - Carl Recine/Reuters
The King told the Senedd: “Through all the years of her reign, the land of Wales could not have been closer to my mother’s heart.

“I know she took immense pride in your many great achievements – even as she also felt with you deeply in time of sorrow.

“It must surely be counted the greatest privilege to belong to a land that could inspire such devotion. I am resolved to honour that selfless example, in the spirit of the words by which I have always tried to live my own life: Ich Dien, I Serve.”

He continued: “I take up my new duties with immense gratitude for the privilege of having been able to serve as Prince of Wales.

King Charles III met with First Minister Mark Drakeford at Cardiff Castle in Wales - Ben Birchall/PA
“That ancient title, dating from the time of those great Welsh rulers, like Llywelyn ap Gruffudd, whose memory is still rightly honoured, I now pass to my son, William, whose love for this corner of the earth is made all the greater by the years he himself has spent here.”

A crowd of several hundred, including schoolchildren, cheered as the King and Queen Consort arrived outside the Welsh Parliament building in a Rolls-Royce shortly before 1pm.

The King and Queen Consort were greeted by Mark Drakeford, First Minister of Wales, Morfudd Meredith, the Lord Lieutenant of South Glamorgan and the Llywydd, Elin Jones.

William Windsor, mascot goat of the 1st Royal Welsh Battalion, at Cardiff Castle awaiting King Charles III's arrival - Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images
As the King and Queen Consort entered the Welsh Parliament, personnel from the 3rd Battalion The Royal Welsh raised the Royal Standard and trumpeters from The Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh sounded a five-second fanfare.

A harp procession was then played by Claire Jones, a former royal harpist to the monarch when he was Prince of Wales.

The musical score - called Gorymdaith i'r Frenin Siarl, or A Procession for King Charles - was written by Ms Jones’s husband, Chris Marshall, who is a composer.

Ms Jones was the official harpist to the Prince of Wales between 2007 and 2011 and played at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2011.

Schoolchildren waved the flag of Wales as they waited for King Charles III to arrive at Cardiff Castle - Ben Birchall/AP
Following his speech, the King greeted members of the Welsh Parliament and was presented with a posey by Osian Powell, an 11-year-old year six pupil from the nearby Ysgol Hamadryad school.

Speaking afterwards, the schoolboy said: “It was really exciting and it was worth the wait. He said hi and he also said he hoped I got on well (in life).”

Asked how he found out he was going to meet the King, he said: “My teacher told me that the headteacher wanted me and I went down thinking I was in trouble - and then she just asked me if I'd like to give flowers to the King.”

The King then greeted a group of schoolchildren, also from Ysgol Hamadryad, who were waiting outside the Senedd waving miniature Welsh flags.

A nearby group of protesters booed loudly as the King and Queen walked down the steps of the Senedd, but it only prompted an even louder cheer from the large crowd outside.

King Charles III met the crowd after attending a service for the life of Queen Elizabeth II at St Llandaff Cathedral - Frank Augstein/AFP via Getty Images
Earlier, Welsh military units from the Army, Navy and Royal; Air Force marked the arrival of the King in Wales with a 21-gun salute.

Reservists from 104 Regiment Royal Artillery fired the salute from Cardiff Castle as the monarch approached Llandaff Cathedral for his first engagement of the day.

Between the cathedral and the Senedd, route liners made up of soldiers from 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, 1st The Queen’s Dragoon Guards, The Royal Welsh as well as sailors from the Royal Navy and RAF personnel were present.

Trumpeters from The Regimental Band and Corps of Drums of The Royal Welsh also performed.

