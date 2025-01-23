King and Northeastern host Drexel

Drexel Dragons (11-8, 3-3 CAA) at Northeastern Huskies (10-9, 2-4 CAA)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -2; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Drexel after Rashad King scored 22 points in Northeastern's 87-85 loss to the Charleston (SC) Cougars.

The Huskies are 4-2 on their home court. Northeastern ranks ninth in the CAA with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Harold Woods averaging 5.8.

The Dragons are 3-3 against conference opponents. Drexel is fifth in the CAA with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Cole Hargrove averaging 5.2.

Northeastern's average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Drexel gives up. Drexel has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 43.7% shooting opponents of Northeastern have averaged.

The Huskies and Dragons match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: King averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 17.5 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Masai Troutman is averaging 13.5 points over the past 10 games.

Kobe Magee averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dragons, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc. Yame Butler is shooting 53.2% and averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Dragons: 6-4, averaging 65.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

