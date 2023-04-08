King needs nation’s prayers to keep the Commonwealth 'goal' alive, Church of England says

The King needs the nation’s prayers to keep the Commonwealth “goal” alive, the Church of England has said.

King Charles III is facing increasing controversy surrounding the voluntary political association of the 56 Commonwealth member states, the vast majority of which are former British Empire territories.

As a result, the Church of England has published a book of prayer ahead of his coronation, urging the nation to pray for him on a variety of topics including for him to "have grace to animate and not dominate" in his leadership and that he may win “the love of the country as” his late mother did. It also includes prayers for other members of the Royal family and the future of the Commonwealth.

The booklet calls for a period of prayer running for the 28 days from Easter Sunday (April 9) to the coronation day (May 6).

However, it also specifically references controversies facing the King, who as monarch is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

On Day 10 the booklet includes a prayer for the King as Head of the Commonwealth, saying: “Many members were once a part of the British Empire. The King heads this ‘family of nations’ which seeks to enrich the life of its members and the world through shared values and practical cooperation. It’s an ambitious goal, for which we need to pray.”

The message comes after last month the King gave his first Commonwealth Day address as monarch at Westminster Abbey against the backdrop of dozens of protestors holding ‘Not My King’ placards. It marked the largest anti-monarchy protest since he took office.

In his speech, the King urged the family of nations to "strive together" for the "global common good" at the annual service celebrating the Commonwealth.

Following the death of the late Queen, a number of Commonwealth nations - including Antigua and Barbuda, Belize and The Bahamas - have signalled they could kickstart plans to hold referendums on whether the monarch should remain their head of state.

Story continues

The King’s new era as head of the Commonwealth is likely to see further challenges, particularly over issues such as the legacy of slavery, colonialism and human rights.

The Church’s prayer book also includes prayers on day 16 that “as King Charles prepares for his coronation, we pray that he and all our leaders may have grace to animate and not dominate” as well as a prayer on day three that he will succeed in “winning the love of the country as [the late Queen] did so. We pray with and for our King as he strives to do the same”.

It also includes a prayer for the Royal family, and specifically references: Camilla, the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales and “all the Royal family”. It notably omits The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, as well as their children, from the prayer.

Responding to the publication of the booklet, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Rev Justin Welby, and the Archbishop of York, the Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, urged the nation to “set aside some time each day between Easter and the Coronation to pray with us for Their Majesties, the Royal family and our nation".

They added: "We are delighted to offer this book to everyone who wishes to join us in praying for The King, The Queen Consort and the Royal family as they prepare for the Coronation.

"Looking ahead to this historic moment in the life of our nation, we give thanks for His Majesty The King’s example of lifelong public service to others.

"The Coronation will be a time to celebrate community, faith and service – values that are reflected in these prayers.”