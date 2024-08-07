'King Mo' Lawal explains why he wants to 'test himself' in BKFC rather than traditional boxing

Muhammad Lawal

[autotag]Muhammed Lawal[/autotag]'s curiosity and hunger for competition have him preparing for his first fight since 2019, and in a completely new sport, no less.

"King Mo," a 43-year-old former Strikeforce light heavyweight champion, will make his bareknuckle boxing debut in a 185-pound bout against Dave Mundell at BKFC 66, which takes place Sept. 13 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Fla.

Lawal, who transitioned into a full-time coach at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Fla., will once again become a student. He will have to study well because his first test in gloveless competition will be a true challenge.

Mundell, 33, is the BKFC champion at 175 pounds. Not only does Mundell have the experience edge in the sport, having competed nine times and built a record of 8-1, but the age gap also favors him. However, Lawal doesn't seem concerned with either factor.

"It's not necessarily who can hit harder, it's about who's smarter," Lawal told MMA Junkie Radio.

Lawal is curious how he will perform in a new sport at this stage of his combat sports career. Other options were on the table, but considering his health and what his body is able to go through, "King Mo" believes bareknuckle boxing is a solid option at this point.

"It's a new challenge. I just wanted to try and test myself," Lawal said. "... I thought about competing in some grappling matches, but my knees can't handle being kneebarred or any type of ankle lock. Wrestling, I'm not going to wrestle no more because I'm done with that. I just thought that, you know, 10 minutes, I'm in shape. Let me see what I can do."

Lawal said he's not committed to anything long-term with BKFC, and his future will depend on how things play out in the ring. He has been working with training partners, including former UFC star Yoel Romero, on strategy and figuring out the timing and range of competing without gloves.

But why bareknuckle? Why not traditional boxing, like many of his fellow MMA veterans have turned to in recent years?

"I just think it's a little different," Lawal said. "It's not pure boxing. With pure boxing, yeah, I could fight bums and possibly beat some of those bums, but then let me fight somebody with more experience, I'm definitely losing. Boxing is more detailed and there's more nuances to it."

Bareknuckle boxing comes with its own set of intricacies, too, though. Lawal is aware of the differences offensively and defensively, and understands both present their own risks of injury.

A wiser "King Mo," unlike any previous version of himself in his prime, will step through the ropes on Sept. 13, which he believes will be the edge that carries him to victory.

"I was a little more reckless then. I feel like I'm smarter now," Lawal said. "And two, with power, it's more about accuracy and precision with bareknuckle, because if you hit the wrong part of the body at full power, that hand could be gone. It's more than just knocking someone out. It's about being able to touch somebody up and not get cut."

This article originally appeared on MMA Junkie: 'King Mo' Lawal explains why he wants to 'test himself' in BKFC rather than traditional boxing