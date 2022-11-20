King, Marquette upset No. 3 Texas in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas to 31% shooting to beat the Longhorns 68-61 in Saturday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

It marked the highest-ranked opponent the Golden Eagles have beaten in program history.

The Golden Eagles (4-0) led this one by 13 in the third quarter, then held on when the Longhorns (1-2) made a push back in the game. Texas twice managed to get within a single point, only to see the 5-foot-11 King respond each time to keep her team in control.

She opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and a layup after the Longhorns had gotten to within 42-41, then came through with a jumper and a pair of free throws when the Longhorns climbed again to within a single point at 47-46.

She also made 6 of 7 free throws after halftime, including four in the final two minutes as Texas repeatedly tried to take the lead.

Sonya Morris scored 13 points to lead Texas, which again played without star Rori Harmon due to an injury that has left her with a day-to-day status.

Marquette's Liza Karlen snagged the final rebound and held the ball as the clock expired, then hugged teammates on the court as the players on the bench ran out to midcourt to join them. Moments later, several members of the Golden Eagles had made their way into the stands to hug and celebrate with fans, family and friends who made the trip to the Atlantis resort.

Soon, as coach Megan Duffy joined her team coming off the court and headed to the locker room, she ran into Louisville coach Jeff Walz — whose sixth-ranked Cardinals were waiting to take the court for the next game — and shared a congratulatory handshake.

BIG PICTURE

Marquette: The program had never beaten a team ranked higher than No. 4 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll, most recently against Notre Dame in January 2009. Duffy's team now has a new milestone with a headline-grabbing win.

Texas: This marked a second straight loss for the Longhorns going back to Monday's loss at No. 5 Connecticut. It was a performance that left coach Vic Schaefer lamenting the toughness of her team. It also marked the first time an AP Top 5 team had lost twice in the first three games in the past 20 seasons, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

UP NEXT

Marquette: The Golden Eagles advanced to Sunday's semifinals to face the Gonzaga-Louisville winner.

Texas: The Longhorns will face the Gonzaga-Louisville loser in Sunday's consolation bracket.

