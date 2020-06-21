‘The King’s Man’ Trailer: Matthew Vaughn’s Super-Spy Prequel Gets a Snazzy New Look

Click here to read the full article.

After being pushed from November 2019 to February 2020, and then pushed back once again, director Matthew Vaughn’s “Kingsman” prequel “The King’s Man” finally arrives in theaters (fingers crossed) this fall on September 18. The big-budget espionage action adventure from 20th Century Studios has another new trailer, released Sunday, offering a flashy new look at the tentpole starring Ralph Fiennes. Check it out below.

Adapted from the Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons comic book series “The Secret Service,” “The King’s Man” digs deeper into the genesis myth of the espionage collective known as Kingsman. Set during World War II, this film follows a collection of the worst tyrants and criminal masterminds in history, all of whom gather to plot a war to wipe out millions of people, as one man races against time to put a stop to them. This time around, Ralph Fiennes and Harris Dickinson (last seen in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”) step into the shoes previously occupied by Colin Firth and Taron Egerton, taking over as the elder Kingsman and his latest recruit.

“The King’s Man” marks the third film in Matthew Vaughn’s series, following 2014’s “Kingsman: The Secret Service” and 2017’s “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” The rest of the cast in “The King’s Man” includes Rhys Ifans, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance. Vaughn co-wrote the screenplay with Karl Gajdusek, who was the showrunner on the first season of “Stranger Things.”

Vaughn has said he wants to continue to foray deeper into the “Kingsman” universe. “I think there’s a story in my head which will be finished by the end of the next one,” Vaughn told CBR in 2017. “And then after that then, of course, there could be ‘Statesman’ movies, there could be spinoff character films. The universe could continue with new agents. Or, you know, Colin (Firth) could become Arthur. … Or new characters could come in. Or new kids get trained. There’s so many options, but I also think it’s better not to be too greedy.”

Vaughn’s other credits include “Layer Cake,” “Stardust,” “Kick-Ass,” and “X-Men: First Class.”

