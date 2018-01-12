King leads Middle Tenn. to 72-57 win over Louisiana Tech

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) -- Nick King posted his third straight double-double, scoring 22 points with 10 rebounds, and Middle Tennessee dominated the second half for a 72-57 win over Louisiana Tech on Thursday night to remain unbeaten in Conference USA play.

Brandon Walters had a perfect shooting night, hitting 7 of 7 from the floor and making all four attempts from the line for 18 points. He also hauled down seven rebounds with three blocked shots.

Middle Tennessee (12-4, 4-0) led 32-30 at the break. King drilled a 3-pointer and Walters followed with a dunk and a layup as the Blue Raiders started the second half on a 12-6 run, capped by King's second trey of the period.

The Bulldogs pushed back and closed to 49-46 midway in the second half. Middle Tennessee responded with an 8-1 spurt to go up 57-47.

DaQuan Bracey and Jacobi Boykins had 16 and 15 points, respectively, for Louisiana Tech (10-8, 1-4).