King George VI memorial chapel, Windsor: Where Queen Elizabeth II will be buried

After her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, Queen Elizabeth II will be laid to rest in King George VI memorial chapel in Windsor.

The tiny chapel houses the remains of the late Queen’s father, King George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

When the Duke of Edinburgh died in April 2021, his coffin was placed in the 200-year-old Royal Vault beneath St George’s Chapel.

However, this is not Prince Philip’s final resting place, and he will be transferred to the memorial chapel within St George’s to lie alongside his wife’s coffin.

What is the significance of this chapel?

The memorial chapel was built in 1969 after the death of King George VI. The King was originally interred in the Royal Vault when he died in 1952, before being moved to the memorial chapel upon its completion.

It will hold the remains of Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, and already houses the bodies of George VI, the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret.

The pale stone annexe has a black stone slab set into the floor and is located on the north side of St George’s behind the North Quire Aisle.

It is inscribed with ‘George VI’ and ‘Elizabeth’ in gold lettering and is accompanied by the late King and the Queen Mother’s years of birth and death.

Princess Margaret, who died in 2002, was cremated and her ashes were initially placed in the Royal Vault, before being moved to the George VI memorial chapel with her parents' coffins when the Queen Mother died just weeks later.

The princess wanted to be cremated because she found the alternative royal burial ground at Frogmore in Windsor Great Park too "gloomy".

Lady Glenconner - a lifelong friend of the princess - said in 2002 that the princess preferred the memorial chapel instead. "She told me that she found Frogmore very gloomy," Lady Glenconner said. "I think she'd like to be with the late King, which she will now be. There's room I think for her to be with him now."

George VI died in 1952, but was first interred in the Royal Vault and moved to the memorial chapel when it was built 17 years later.

Where are other members of the Royal family buried?

The Royal Vault at Windsor was created between 1810 and 1814 for George III, who died in 1820. He is one of three kings whose remains are buried there - along with George IV and William IV.

Other members of the Royal family buried there include George III’s wife, Queen Charlotte, and their daughter Princess Amelia; George IV's daughter Princess Charlotte; and Queen Victoria's father the Duke of Kent.

King George V and Queen Mary of Teck - the grandparents of Queen Elizabeth II - are buried in the North Nave of St George's Chapel.

However, Queen Victoria was laid to rest alongside Prince Albert in the Royal Mausoleum in Frogmore Gardens.

Edward, the Duke of Windsor and Wallis, the Duchess of Windsor are buried together in the Royal Burial Ground in Frogmore Park. Princess Alice, the Duchess of Gloucester, is also buried there.

Meanwhile, many historic royals were buried at Westminster Abbey, including Edward the Confessor and Mary Queen of Scots.

Westminster Hall

Queen Elizabeth has been lying in state within the Palace of Westminster ahead of Monday's funeral. Known as ‘Operation Feather’, her coffin is placed on a catafalque (a raised box) in the middle of the hall.

The public will be able to openly visit the coffin for 23 hours per day to pay their respects before the funeral ceremony.

Lying-in-state is a custom given to the Sovereign as Head of State, as well as the current or past Queen Consort and, at times, former prime ministers.

William Gladstone lay-in-state in 1898; King Edward VII in 1910; King George V in 1936; King George V in 1936; King George VI in 1952; Queen Mary in 1953; Winston Churchill in 1965; and the Queen Mother in 2002.

This article is kept updated with the latest information.