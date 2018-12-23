King George VI Chase – Your guide to Kempton’s Boxing Day showpiece

Might Bite is back to defend his crown against nine rivals at Kempton on Boxing Day

The traditional big Boxing Day race, the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park, is set to be a Christmas cracker, with no fewer than 10 horses declared for the 3m Grade 1 event.

With the exception of Shattered Love, all the big guns stand their ground, including last year’s winner Might Bite, 2016 hero Thistlecrack and his Gold Cup-winning stablemate Native River.

There is added interest with unbeaten chaser Waiting Patiently, Lancashire Chase hero Bristol De Mai, and dual Grade 1 winner Politologue.

We look at the contenders for the big race, with odds kindly provided by our friends at GentingBet.

BRISTOL DE MAI (Nigel Twiston-Davies)

The galloping grey was sixth of eight in this last year, having won the Lancashire Chase at Haydock previously. He took that race again, but something is different this time round. His trainer has stated that the 7yo has had a much better preparation this time and that wind surgery has helped.

The yard is in form and Twiston-Davies added recently: “He’s had one less race this year so maybe he’ll go to Kempton in absolutely storming form.” Odds 6/1

CLAN DES OBEAUX (Paul Nicholls)

Part owned by Sir Alex Ferguson, he was fourth in the Lancashire Chase at Haydock on his seasonal debut. The 6yo has won three of 11 over fences, but has a bit to find with Might Bite on their Aintree Bowl run in April, when beaten over 10 lengths. Odds 16/1

CONEYGREE (Mark Bradstock)

The 2015 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner has had only six runs subsequently after overcoming two long injury lay-offs. After 11 months off, he made his return at Cheltenham in November and ran a storming race to be third to Rock The Kasbah, conceding lumps of weight all round. The softer the ground the better but he is rising 12 now and may just not have the legs to trouble the principles, but there would be no more popular a winner should things fall his way. Odds 25/1

DOUBLE SHUFFLE (Tom George)

Produced a career-best runner-up effort to Might Bite as a 50/1 chance in this race last year, but has not managed to find a similar level of form since. Having fallen at the first in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby in November, he was a fair runner-up to Definitely Red on what was effectively his seasonal debut in a Grade 2 chase at Aintree last month. He is entitled to take his chance, but others seem more likely to win. Odds 33/1

MIGHT BITE (Nicky Henderson)

Last year’s winner heads the market again, despite a disappointing effort in soft ground in the Lancashire Chase at Haydock on his seasonal debut. He is 2-3 at Kempton and was a little unfortunate not to be 3-3 (he was 18l clear when falling at the last in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at this very meeting in 2016). The Gold Cup runner-up does have his quirks and has attempted to run out on occasion, but appears the one to beat, as long as the ground does not get too deep. Odds 5/2

NATIVE RIVER (Colin Tizzard)

He gamely edged out Might Bite in the Cheltenham Gold Cup on soft ground in March and was a decent runner-up to Bristol De Mai on his seasonal debut in the Lancashire Chase at Haydock last month. Some experts feel this sharp, right-handed track might be a negative, but he is a class act who would appreciate any further rain and is likely to be thereabouts. Odds 6/1

POLITOLOGUE (Paul Nicholls)

Paul Nicholls has sent out a record nine previous winners of the King George – including the brilliant five-times victor Kauto Star – and he is double-handed again. Politologue developed into a top-class chaser last season, winning the Grade 1 Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown and the Melling Chase at Aintree. Those victories came over 2m and 2m4f respectively, and he opened his seasonal account with a Grade 2 win over 2m5f at Aintree last month. The 7yo may get this trip and he is 2-2 around here and eight wins in 13 chases is not to be sniffed at. Odds 5/1

TEA FOR TWO (Jane Williams)

Appreciated this flat, left-handed track, having won three of five races here. Third in the King George last season, he has a little bit to find with Bristol De Mai on his third in the Lancashire Chase. Odds 40/1

THISTLECRACK (Colin Tizzard)

Looked to be the chaser who would go right to the very top when winning this race as a novice in 2016, but has suffered an injury-curtailed career since. There were signs that he retained plenty of ability when third to Bristol De Mai at Haydock on his first run since beaten just over five lengths in this race last year. He would prove a mightily popular winner, if things go his way. Odds 13/2

WAITING PATIENTLY (Ruth Jefferson)

The big hope of the North, who is unbeaten in six starts over fences. The 7yo blew away his opponents in a strong renewal of the 2m5f Ascot Chase when last seen in February, travelling like a winner all the way, his rider having to take a pull on at least two occasions off a strong gallop. While this will be his seasonal debut, he did have a racecourse gallop at Hexham recently and while he has yet to try this 3m trip, he shapes as though he will get it, if settling and avoiding the odd jumping error, which he can make from time to time. He is a leading contender. Odds 9/2

