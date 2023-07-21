King follows late Queen by spending first anniversary of his accession in Scotland

The King will follow traditional pursuits with the rest of his family during his summer break in the Highlands - Aaron Chown/Getty Images

The King will mark the first anniversary of his accession privately in Scotland, The Telegraph can reveal.

His Majesty, 74, is expected to spend Sept 8 2023 in quiet reflection on the Balmoral estate, surrounded by the sweeping scenery of Elizabeth II’s beloved Highlands.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It is a place that will be forever associated with the late Queen, her “happy place” and where she spent her final weeks before her death there aged 96.

The anniversary will come midway through the King’s annual break in Scotland, where he will continue royal tradition by gathering the wider family together for their usual countryside walks, grouse shooting, fishing and picnics.

This summer will be particularly poignant as they reflect on the same period in 2022 and the final weeks they spent with the late Queen, by then very frail but stoically ploughing on with her constitutional duties, bidding goodbye to one prime minister, Boris Johnson, and ushering in Liz Truss, his successor.

Charles is expected to head north of the border at the beginning of August, staying first at the Castle of Mey, the home that once belonged to his late grandmother, Elizabeth the Queen Mother.

The King and Queen visited Brecon, Wales in July 2022 - Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection

He is expected to attend the Mey Highland Games in Caithness on Aug 5 before travelling down to Birkhall, his private home on the Balmoral estate.

Most members of the family will meanwhile gather at Balmoral after it closes to the public on Aug 16 and the King will plough on with all of the familiar elements of a royal summer, hosting Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, Humza Yousaf, the First Minister and various private guests.

The King is expected to attend the Braemar Games on Sept 2 and will spend part of the holiday at Balmoral Castle.

He will remain in Scotland until the beginning of October while he undertakes occasional engagements both locally and further afield.

In marking his accession day at the place where his mother died, he will follow in her well-trodden footsteps.

Elizabeth II almost always spent her accession day, Feb 6, at Sandringham, where her father, George VI, died peacefully in his sleep in 1952 after suffering from lung cancer.

Opting to remain at her Norfolk home from Christmas onwards, she would usually receive a local vicar for private prayers in memory of her father as she marked the milestone in private.

Only rarely did she mark the day elsewhere, such as in 1990, when on an official visit to New Zealand and in 2021, when she marked the start of her 70th year of reign in Windsor during the pandemic.

She would always begin her summer holidays at Balmoral, which was purchased by Prince Albert for Queen Victoria in 1852, on the last weekend of July and stay until the beginning of October.

She and Prince Philip spent part of their honeymoon at Birkhall in 1947.