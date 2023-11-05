The King expected to pay tribute to the late Queen at his first State Opening of Parliament

The King, seen here attending the 2015 State Opening of Parliament, will preside over his first ceremony as reigning monarch - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The King is expected to pay tribute to his late mother when he delivers his first State Opening of Parliament speech as monarch on Monday.

The event, known for its pomp and pageantry, was cancelled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.

Last year, the King and the Prince of Wales stood in for the ailing Queen Elizabeth II as Counsellors of State during a reduced ceremony.

On Monday, as tradition is restored, the King is expected to wear the heavy Imperial State Crown, which the late Queen last wore for the 2016 State Opening of Parliament.

After that, due to its weight, it was instead carried on a cushion and placed on a table nearby.

The 74-year-old is expected to travel to the Houses of Parliament in the ornate Irish State Coach, escorted by members of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

He will be preceded by a coach carrying the royal regalia – the Imperial State Crown, the Cap of Maintenance and the Sword of State.

For the first time in four years, the Chamber will be packed with 600 guests, ready to listen to the first King’s Speech in more than 70 years.

It will be delivered by the monarch from the throne in the House of Lords before he returns to Buckingham Palace in a grand carriage procession.

When the late Queen gave her first State Opening of Parliament speech on Nov 4 1952, she paid tribute to her father’s “selfless devotion to his duties” and the example he set. She said it would be her “constant endeavour to follow” that standard.

A young King attending the 1967 State Opening of Parliament, when his mother was on the throne - Hulton-Deutsch Collection/Corbis via Getty Images

King George V, who delivered his first State Opening of Parliament speech on Feb 6 1911, said: “In opening the first parliament elected in my reign, the grievous loss which the Empire has sustained by the death of my beloved father is uppermost in my thoughts.

“When, a year ago, he addressed you from the throne, no one could have foreseen that his life of unceasing and devoted activity in the service of his subjects was so soon to be cut short.

“Bowing to the inscrutable decree of providence, I take courage from his example, and I am sustained in my abiding sorrow by the sympathy extended to me by my people in every part of my dominions.”

Story continues

Historian Jane Ridley described how George V told his mother after the ceremony that he had been “horribly nervous besides feeling so sad thinking of the many times we had seen you and beloved papa do it that I nearly broke down”.

He is said to have described it as “the most terrible ordeal I have ever been through”.

When Parliament was prorogued last month, the royal address, delivered by Lord True, also paid tribute to the late Queen.

In it, the King said: “My thoughts turn first to my beloved mother, the late Queen.

“I wish to thank you for the sympathy and support that has been extended to my family and myself from across both Houses of Parliament, the nation and beyond.

“My mother set an example of selfless dedication and devotion to the United Kingdom and wider Commonwealth during her long reign, an example to which I rededicated my own life of public service at my accession a little over a year ago. I remain deeply grateful to the expressions of loyalty which were offered at that time.”

As the address was read out, setting out legislation passed during the parliamentary session, the clerk reacted to each act with the words, said in Norman French, “Le Roy le veult” – or “the King wills it” – to indicate royal approval.