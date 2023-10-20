King of the entertainment ring: Bad Bunny now a playable character in WWE 2K23 video game

We already knew Bad Bunny was a wrestling fan – and a participant after his appearance at a WWE event in May. Now, Bad Bunny fans can fight as the performer themselves in the new WWE 2K23 video game.

WWE 2K23 The Bad Bunny Edition, which includes the Bad Bunny character clad in the clothing he wore in the Backlash 2023 event in Puerto Rico and more perks, is out now. This version of the game, priced at $139.99 for PCs on Steam, Microsoft Xbox Series X and Xbox One, and Sony PlayStation 5 and PS4 game consoles, is rated Teen for ages 13 and up. It also includes the Icon Edition of the video game released back in March (priced at $119.99), with a season pass for downloadable content, throwback versions of John Cena and other wrestlers, exclusive arenas and more.

Another version, the Bad Bunny Bundle ($89.99), has all the special content related to the performer and the WWE 2K23 Cross-Gen Standard Edition for PlayStation or Xbox consoles, plus virtual currency.

Can I get Bad Bunny for WWE 2K23 if I already have the video game?

Players who already own the WWE 2K23 video game can separately purchase the Bad Bunny Superstar Pack for $9.99. Don't own the game yet? The standard version is 50% off through Oct. 25 for PlayStation consoles (digital download) and PCs on Steam.

Bad Bunny: On an entertainment roll

The video game announcement comes amid a busy time for the rapper and singer.

Last week, Bad Bunny, 29, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, released his latest album, "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana."

And this week, he announced his Most Wanted Tour, with a four-month, 31-city itinerary, kicking off Feb. 21 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and running through May to end with three consecutive shows in Miami.

“Following the global success of Bad Bunny’s new album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana' last week, and his historic match at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, we are excited to continue to collaborate with the biggest artist in the world and continue to break records with the WWE 2K23 Bad Bunny Edition,” said Neil Lawi, WWE's head of music, in a statement.

Oh, and on Saturday night, Bad Bunny is not only the host on "Saturday Night Live," but also the musical guest, too.

Bad Bunny is your host and musical guest THIS SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/wpqRwdK0xh — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 19, 2023

