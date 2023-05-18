The King does not have a ‘normative’ family, says Matt Hancock

The King 'doesn’t have a normative family and he is absolutely a strong basis for society', said Matt Hancock - Hollie Adams/Getty Images Europe

The King does not have a “normative” family, Matt Hancock has said, criticising comments made by one of his former Tory colleagues.

Mr Hancock, who has sat as an independent MP since his suspension from the Conservatives late last year, condemned “offensive” remarks made by Danny Kruger, the Conservative MP for Devizes, in a speech this week.

Addressing the National Conservatism Conference on Monday, Mr Kruger insisted it was part of a couple’s civic duty “to live for the sake of someone else”.

He said: “The normative family – the mother and father sticking together for the sake of the children – is the only basis for a safe and functioning society.”

‘So offensive and so wrong’

Asked about Mr Kruger’s comments during a recording of The News Agents podcast with former BBC journalists Jon Sopel and Lewis Goodall, Mr Hancock remarked: “I don’t want to hear it again…”

He added: “It is so offensive and it’s so wrong. I mean, tell that to the King! He doesn’t have a normative family and he is absolutely a strong basis for society.

“If Danny really, really believes that I’m a tolerant kind of guy but don’t try to impose it on anyone else, thank you very much.

“And don’t try to give any impression other than it is a completely fringe view within the Conservative Party.”

Previous marriages

The King and Queen have both had previous marriages.

Charles and Princess Diana officially divorced in 1996. As well as his own sons, the Prince of Wales and Prince Harry, the King has two stepchildren: Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

The Queen and her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, divorced in 1995.

Mr Hancock separated from his wife after it emerged that he had conducted an affair with his aide, Gina Coladangelo, who is still his partner.

The Lockdown Files

The former Health Secretary also suggested the Telegraph had stopped publishing The Lockdown Files because he threatened the newspaper with legal action.

The revelations were based on more than 100,000 leaked WhatsApp messages sent between the former health secretary and other ministers and officials at the height of the pandemic.

Mr Hancock said: “What happened was, just to be totally clear on that, there was a legal exchange.

“At that point, the Telegraph stopped publishing things, and at that point I thought it was best to let it lie.

“I don’t know whether it was a coincidence or… I’m just not going any further on it.”

‘Mistake to infer any connection’

A spokesperson for the Telegraph said last night: “Matt Hancock has speculated that we stopped publishing The Lockdown Files because he made a legal complaint to the Telegraph.

“We are sure it’s not his intention to mislead, but it may be helpful to clarify.

“It’s true that his lawyers made representations to the Telegraph. It’s also true that we’ve now stopped publishing The Lockdown Files.

“But it would be a mistake to infer any connection between his legal representations and our decision to stop publishing.”

Mr Hancock lost the Tory whip after signing up for the reality TV show, I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.