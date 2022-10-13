King displays photo from Harry and Meghan’s wedding during meeting with Liz Truss

King Charles III has placed a photograph from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s 2018 wedding in pride of place during a meeting with prime minister Liz Truss as Buckingham Palace.

The new monarch met with Truss on Wednesday (12 October) for the first of their weekly audiences, during which they will discuss government matters.

A video shared by ITV producer Lizzie Robinson shows the moment Truss walks into the room and curtsies before the King before shaking his hand.

Multiple paintings and photographs decorate the room, but a portrait of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surrounded by their bridal party sits prominently on a side table.

The photograph was taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle after the couple’s wedding ceremony at St George’s Chapel on 19 May 2018.

It also features the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh, as well as the King and his Queen Consort Camilla.

Harry and Meghan stepped down from royal duties in January 2020 and moved to California.

They were last seen in the UK last month, as they were set to carry out a number of public engagements before the Queen died on 8 September. In the following days, the Sussexes greeted well-wishers with the Prince and Princess of Wales, and attended the Queen’s state funeral on 19 September.

Other photographs on display in the room include one of four generations of the royal family, from Queen Elizabeth II to the King, to the Prince of Wales and young Prince George.

The couple's official wedding portraits were shot by photographer Alexi Lubomirski (Kensington Palace/Alexi Lubomirski)

This portrait was released to make the start of the new decade in January 2020 and was taken by photographer Ranald Mackechnie in the Throne Room.

The King’s meeting with Truss comes after the prime minister faced Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament.

In the video, she curtsies before the monarch and says: “Your Majesty.”

The King can be heard replying: “Back again? Dear oh dear.”